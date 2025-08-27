Damien Woody believes the Denver Broncos could be a legitimate contender to go all the way this season. (1:52)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton considers himself to be a persuasive guy, and he must have been at his persuasive best to keep quarterback Sam Ehlinger with the team.

Ehlinger, who was released by the Broncos on Tuesday as the team met the league-mandated deadline to get the roster to 53 players, turned down at least two offers to sign to an active roster elsewhere in the league in favor of a deal to join the Broncos' practice squad. sources told ESPN.

Ehlinger is expected to participate in Wednesday's practice.

Payton has repeatedly said throughout training camp and the preseason he believes the Broncos have the talent to be a Super Bowl team if "we do what's required'' and the resources from the Walton-Penner ownership group to win "the jump balls'' in negotiations.

And Payton was quick to say Tuesday after the first Broncos' practice after roster cuts were made he hoped Ehlinger would sign with the team's practice squad since it could initially keep only two quarterbacks on the active roster. The Broncos had some difficult roster decisions because they believe they have much better depth than in the Payton's previous two seasons as they kept seven defensive linemen - they kept six last season -- and tight end Nate Adkins, who is recovering from ankle surgery, was kept on the active roster even though it's unlikely he'll be ready for the season opener.

"Sam is a guy that we want back,'' Payton said after Tuesday's practice. "Now the league a few years back put in a rule that allowed you to dress a third [quarterback for games], but he had to be on your active roster. Every team in this league when the season starts is going to have three in the building. The question is just simply 'What's the third in the building? Is he active or practice squad?'''

Practice squad rules say two players can be elevated from the practice squad for each game during a season. A player can be elevated to the active roster for games three times during the season, but then have to be signed to the active roster.

The Broncos kept three quarterbacks on the active roster all of last season with Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Wilson did not appear in a regular-season game, but repeatedly said how much he enjoyed working with Payton as well as quarterbacks coach Davis Webb.

Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason.

Ehlinger, who spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, worked as the Broncos No. 3 quarterback, behind Nix and Stidham, throughout training camp and the preseason. He was 42 of 57 passing (73.7%) for 415 yards to go with two touchdowns and an interception in the preseason.

Nix said earlier in the preseason he has leaned on both Stidham and Ehlinger to help in his own development as Nix enters his second season as the Broncos' starter.

Payton said Ehlinger "has a moxie about him ... there are winning traits.''