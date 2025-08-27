The "Get Up" crew explains why the Chiefs will be hungry for redemption after their lopsided defeat in the Super Bowl. (2:13)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Option B for the Chiefs offense began with Wednesday's practice, the first day after every NFL team is required to trim its initial roster to 53 players. One of the reasons Wednesday's on-field work was more quiet than usual was because of who was absent: wide receiver Rashee Rice.

A few hours before the Chiefs' practice began, Rice, a three-year player and the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, accepted a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, punishment that the league made official Wednesday afternoon.

Rice will not be eligible to return until the Oct. 7 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. For the Chiefs, the news of the suspension finally answered one question that had been hovering over the organization (when Rice would serve his suspension) but another still lingers: How will their offense, once again, function without their best receiver?

The Chiefs have considered this scenario and have a plan that includes the rest of their rotation of receivers in Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton.

"That's not just something we did recently," offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said last week of the possibility of Rice's suspension occurring prior to Week 1. "We've thought it through. There's a little bit of juggling, not only just with (a suspension) but also his health, making sure you balance both of those things together."

The plan for the Chiefs began on the opening day of their training camp. Rice that day was the most-targeted receiver for Mahomes. In the opening 7-on-7 period, Mahomes completed multiple passes to Rice, who showed his speed, quickness and route-running ability in the middle of the field. In the red zone period of 7-on-7, Rice and Mahomes were in perfect sync for a 12-yard touchdown. Rice ran a smooth whip route to create separation against nickel cornerback Chamarri Conner.

But the next day, rookie receiver Jalen Royals was on the field when Rice was on the sideline. The Chiefs did the same with Smith-Schuster and Thornton.

When the Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers next Friday in São Paulo, Mahomes could take several dropbacks that involve two tight ends -- Travis Kelce and Noah Gray. The receivers who will likely operate in the slot -- the natural position for Rice -- will be Smith-Schuster and Brown. As for Mahomes' deep threats, Worthy, the team's fastest player, and Thornton will likely be the pair testing the Chargers' secondary, led by safety Derwin James Jr.

"We're just going to go out there and trust what the coaches put on our plates, whatever game plan that we have," Gray said Wednesday. "Regardless of who's in there, I'm really confident in all the guys. It's going to be fun. We're really looking forward to the Chargers game."

The Chiefs' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears last Friday was a preview of the offense that didn't focus on Rice being the focal point. Mahomes' longest completion, a 58-yard strike, was to Thornton, the New England Patriots' 2022 second-round pick. Worthy showed his ability to evade defenders on a short pass, Smith-Schuster made an impressive contested catch in the middle of the field and Brown didn't even play.

Receiver Rashee Rice will be eligible to return to the Chiefs in Week 7 against the Raiders. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

But the Chiefs understand Rice's absence will impact their full potency.

Mahomes' touchdown to Rice on Friday was perfect execution from him and his receiver, the two connecting on a back-shoulder pass to the front corner of the end zone. Rice's greatest skills are his combination of speed and strength to break tackles and gain additional yards after the catch. That element of the offense that was missing last year after he sustained a season-ending injury in Week 4 when he tore the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. Rice's second reception against the Bears was made four yards behind the line of scrimmage. He still gained 9 yards to exploit the Bears' soft zone coverage.

"It's another threat," Mahomes said. "Rashee gets those screens and he gets 15-20 yards. That kind of crushes a defense. When they're worried about us going deep and then all of a sudden we're hitting screens and getting the same explosive plays, that kind of completes the offense.

"I think Xavier can do that stuff, I think Hollywood can do that, and then I think Royals can do that. Having a couple guys -- a couple versions of guys that can go out there and make those plays happen -- it keeps a defense guessing on where we're attacking on the field."

According to sources with knowledge of his thinking, Rice agreed to the six-game suspension Wednesday -- even though his disciplinary hearing with the league was scheduled for Sept. 30 in New York -- for multiple reasons. He knew there wasn't a guarantee his suspension would have been reduced with Sue L. Robinson, the former U.S. district judge, serving as the disciplinary officer jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association, scheduled to hear Rice's case.

In July, Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years' probation for his role in a multicar crash in Dallas that left multiple people injured during the 2024 offseason. Rice, 25, pleaded guilty in district court to two third-degree felony charges -- collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. He received deferred adjudication, and the case will be dismissed if he completes the probation.

Another reason Rice agreed to the suspension, according to the sources, is because he wanted to serve his punishment early in the season, which would not complicate his availability in November or December -- the stretch of games in which the Chiefs could be working toward one of the top playoff seeds. The six-week term will also ensure that Rice's knee is as strong as possible for a crucial upcoming chapter in his career.

In camp, Rice vowed to stay in shape during his time away from his teammates.

"This is my job, and this is what I love to do," Rice said earlier this month. "Even when I'm not able to be out there with my team, I'm still going to be working as hard as I can so I can be back out there with them as soon as possible."

Rice understands that if he performs well later this season -- and he and the Chiefs have success in the postseason -- he could be eligible to earn a multiyear contract extension.

"All I can do is focus on what I can control right now, and that's me doing what I do best right here on the field," Rice said earlier this month. "I learned just how valuable any opportunity and moment is. This right here, us being able to be on the field and be coached by Coach [Andy] Reid and have such a great quarterback, is honestly a gift, a blessing.

"I've completely changed. Honestly, you have to learn from things like that. I've taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that."