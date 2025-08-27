Stephen A. Smith and Louis Riddick agree durability and availability will prevent the 49ers from winning more than 10 games. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- In what figures to be a busy few days reforming their banged-up wide receivers room, the San Francisco 49ers began by agreeing to a one-year deal with free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

A source confirmed Wednesday morning that the Niners and Valdes-Scantling reached an agreement one day after the Seattle Seahawks released the veteran, who is entering his eighth NFL season. NFL Media first reported the deal.

Valdes-Scantling spent his first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, then two with the Kansas City Chiefs, before splitting last season between the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

In San Francisco, Valdes-Scantling should have plenty of opportunity to contribute immediately as the Niners deal with a rash of injuries at receiver.

After they trimmed their roster to 53 on Tuesday, the 49ers had just two healthy wideouts -- Ricky Pearsall and newly acquired Skyy Moore. Jauan Jennings (calf), Jordan Watkins (high ankle sprain) and Jacob Cowing (hamstring) are the other three receivers on the roster. Cowing is expected to land on injured reserve, and Jennings' and Watkins' statuses for Week 1 remain up in the air.

Brandon Aiyuk also is still recovering from the right knee injury he suffered in Week 7 of last season and will miss at least the first four games on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Valdes-Scantling should give the Niners a deep threat based on his track record. He has averaged 17.4 yards per reception for his career on 205 catches. He averaged 22.6 yards on 17 receptions for the Saints last season.

Despite adding Valdes-Scantling, the Niners are expected to continue looking into more receiver options. The New England Patriots released veteran Kendrick Bourne on Wednesday, and the Niners are interested in a reunion, according to a source.

San Francisco swapped late-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft to acquire Moore from the Chiefs last week as the Niners navigate their issues at receiver.

Beyond the injuries, receiver Demarcus Robinson was suspended for the first three games of the season after pleading no contest to misdemeanor DUI in the offseason.