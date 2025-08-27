Open Extended Reactions

Needless to say, it's been a busy week for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

With training camp winding down ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Kelce and his now-fiancée Taylor Swift announced their engagement on Tuesday. But his jam-packed week rolled on Wednesday, as the star tight end unveiled a collaboration with his brand Tru Kolors and American Eagle.

Kelce wasn't the only notable athlete involved with the collaboration's release; several stars from across the sports world were enlisted to be part of the campaign.

Six athletes are featured in the collection's unveiling: UConn guard Azzi Fudd, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee, Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony and 17-year-old tennis player Anna Frey.

The Kelce-American Eagle collection will feature more than 90 pieces, including vintage-inspired tees, rugby polos and more.

The inspiration for the six athlete model choices came from their individual styles and Kelce's own background.

"I'm inspired by where I come from and the people around me," Kelce said. "That's why we chose six incredible athletes who stay true to themselves while changing the game."

In the 2025 preseason, Kelce picked up two receptions for 32 yards in two appearances.