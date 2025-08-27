Ryan Clark says if the Jaguars don't play Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball, it was a mistake to draft him. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter is healthy and will play in the season opener against Carolina on Sept. 7, general manager James Gladstone said Wednesday.

Hunter has been dealing with an upper-body injury since Aug. 14. He did not play in the final two preseason games and has only participated in the individual portions of practice. But he practiced Wednesday.

"He's on the grass today and rolling full speed," Gladstone said.

Gladstone also said that the team's expectations for Hunter playing both ways against the Panthers has not changed despite Hunter not practicing fully for four practices and sitting out the final preseason game with the rest of the starters.

"There hasn't been any shift on that front," Gladstone said. "We expect him to be who we know him to be, and that's somebody who impacts both sides of the football.

"Can't wait to see that on Sundays. And one Monday night."

Hunter played 364 snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 in the 15 practices in which he participated fully. It was nearly a 50-50 split: 188 on offense and 176 on defense. In just 11-on-11 work, Hunter played 173 on offense and 168 on defense.