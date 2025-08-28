Ryan Clark says if the Jaguars don't play Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball, it was a mistake to draft him. (1:13)

On Wednesday evening, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna De La Fuente, revealed the arrival of their newborn son with a vlog on YouTube. The video titled "Dear Son..." documents the couple's timeline up to when their baby was born.

It starts with Hunter and De La Fuente displaying a pregnancy test's positive result, followed by ultrasound photos.

De La Fuente reveals in a March 26 video that she had a dream the previous month about having a baby boy. Indeed, on Feb. 28, she wrote a note in her phone titled "Dream 2/28" that reads, "Baby was a boy with lots and lots of curly hair."

"I knew it was going to be a boy," De La Fuente says.

The couple didn't reveal their newborn's name nor a date of birth.

De La Fuente, 23, and Hunter, 22, also show short videos ahead of the 2025 NFL draft to document his draft process.

"We're going to find out where daddy's going to be ... and where you're going to grow up ... and where you're going to be born," the couple says in alternating phrases.

After Hunter was selected as the No. 2 pick by the Jaguars, De La Fuente took a video of the two-way star and states, "Your dad got drafted."

"And then you gonna come up and you gonna be like me and get drafted to Jacksonville," Hunter says later.

Hunter then continues the message to his son: "Got to be better than me."

The video then shows highlights from De La Fuente's pregnancy, including her baby bump and the couple at the hospital prior to the birth of their son. It ends with audio of the baby crying as Hunter reassures his wife.

"Dear Son, We love you. Love, Mom and Dad," the video description reads.

Hunter and De La Fuente met at Collins High School in Suwanee, Georgia, and dated during Hunter's time at Jackson State and Colorado, before getting engaged in February 2024. They were married in May.