LOS ANGELES -- The Rams unveiled their newest uniform on Thursday, a near-black jersey as part of the NFL and Nike "Rivalries" program.

The jersey is the color midnight, which is black mixed with drops of royal blue. The look features a matte midnight helmet with yellow horns.

The uniforms feature perforated white numbers, sleeves and the stripes of the pants, which is inspired by the exterior texture of the SoFi Stadium roof. Inside the neck of the jersey is "Rams House," along with the LA logo monogram.

The uniform concept, called "Midnight Mode" features the slogan, "Work in the dark. Earn the spotlight."

The Rams will debut their Rivalries uniform on Nov. 16 at home against the Seattle Seahawks and will wear them once a season for the next three years.

"When we look across every season, there's a lot of games that we're excited about, but obviously the games that matter the most are the ones in your division that creates that rivalry," former Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth said in a news release. "So when I look at those teams, like Seattle, I think it becomes less about just wins and losses -- it becomes personal."

Los Angeles was one of eight NFL teams to unveil their uniforms on Thursday, along with the other three teams in the NFC West and the four teams in the AFC East. The NFL will add two divisions in each of the next three years.