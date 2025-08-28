Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- It is going to take even longer now for Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Bralen Trice to get his first regular-season snaps.

Trice, a 2024 third-round pick, was placed on injured reserve Thursday with a designation to return. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Trice suffered a reinjury to the knee that required surgery last summer and forced Trice to miss his entire rookie season.

The Falcons kept Trice on the 53-man roster this week, so he would be able to return after Week 4. However, Morris said it's possible Trice would require another surgery on the knee.

"We got to figure out what that designation is as it goes," Morris said. "He's out there working on that right now and getting some things done, so we'll see what that is in the next couple of weeks, the next couple of days, whatever the case may be for him."

Trice, 24, had 16 sacks combined his final two years at the University of Washington and was considered a high-motor pass rusher coming out of college, someone who could help Atlanta's inability to get to the quarterback.

This summer, Trice earned a spot in the edge rusher rotation with rookies James Pearce Jr., Jalon Walker, Arnold Ebiketie and Leonard Floyd.

The Falcons re-signed safety Jordan Fuller in a move corresponding with Trice being put on IR. Fuller, a veteran who won a Super Bowl with Morris with the Los Angeles Rams, was with Atlanta in training camp, but released on cut-down day earlier this week.