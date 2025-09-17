Cardi B announces she, Stefon Diggs are expecting a child

Open Extended Reactions

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are expecting a child.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper announced she is pregnant with the New England Patriots wide receiver's baby in an interview with Gayle King on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday.

"I feel very strong, I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work, but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby," Cardi B told King.

This will be the fourth child for Cardi B, and the first for Diggs. Rumors about her pregnancy had swirled on social media in the weeks leading up to her announcement.

Cardi B's second studio album, "Am I The Drama?" is set to release on Sept. 19. Diggs has 10 receptions for 89 yards in his first two games with the Patriots.