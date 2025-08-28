Open Extended Reactions

Several teams have spoken to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential Micah Parsons' trade and for the first time the Cowboys appear willing to at least listen, according to multiple sources.

No trade is imminent, but another team always could be aggressive enough to make it come together quickly, per sources.

The Cowboys would like to resolve the situation, one way or another, in the coming days with their season opener next Thursday against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys hold their first full practice in preparation for the Eagles on Friday.

When Parsons issued his trade request on Aug. 1, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team would not trade him. Jones believes the Cowboys had an agreement with Parsons on a five-year extension that averaged $40.5 million per season, per league sources. The Cowboys have not made any offers since.

But the Cowboys would like clarity to this drama soon, however that comes. Based on conversations with multiple sources, it appears there are still several different ways this lingering situation that has hung over the Cowboys could turn out.

• Parsons could decide to play on his current contract, which has one year left on it, with the Cowboys having the ability to use their franchise tag on him after the season.

• Parsons and the Cowboys could resurrect talks and reach agreement on a long-term deal -- an outcome some on the outside still believe is possible due to the team's history of eventually paying its high-priced stars but some within the organization remain skeptical about.

• Parsons could continue to sit out citing a back injury and the "back tightness" that has prevented him from practicing throughout training camp.

• Or Parsons could be traded, which sources believe seems to have become a stronger possibility in recent days than it has been at any point during this process. There are said to be multiple suitors, though it's unclear whether Dallas ultimately would be willing to deal Parsons.

What is not clear is whether Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, has been granted permission to speak to teams regarding a contract extension. A team making a deal would want to at least have the framework of an agreement in place before making a trade with the Cowboys.

Parsons did not practice during training camp as he went through a hold-in, hoping for a contract extension. Back in March, Jones thought he and Parsons agreed to an extension that would have given Parsons the most guaranteed money for a non-quarterback in NFL history.

Upset that Mulugheta did not honor that apparent agreement, the Cowboys have not engaged in contract talks since and appear content to let Parsons play the season on the $21.324 million fifth-year option of his rookie deal.

Parsons took part in walk-throughs and meetings while in Oxnard, California, and upon the team's return to Frisco, Texas, but during last week's preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, he was the only player not to wear a jersey during the game and he spent a short portion of time lying down on a medical table behind the bench as the offense drove down the field.

He and coach Brian Schottenheimer met for an hour Sunday, but Schottenheimer would not divulge the details other than to say they had a "very good conversation."

According to multiple sources, Parsons is seeking a second opinion with Dr. Robert Watkins IV for back tightness that he said has bothered him going back to June when he did not participate in the mandatory minicamp. After undergoing a second MRI last Friday, the Cowboys have cleared Parsons medically to practice, according to Schottenheimer.

Sources confirmed a grievance has been filed with the NFL regarding Parsons' 2025 salary. Parsons' camp contends he should be paid $24.007 million as a linebacker. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the fifth-year option is set based on what position the player participated in most in his third year. The league -- not the Cowboys -- determined that was defensive end and at a cost of $21.324 million.

If Parsons does not begin to practice, despite being cleared, it is possible the Cowboys could consider that to be conduct detrimental to the team and fine and/or suspend him, opening up more CBA-related issues between the two sides.