ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said Thursday the team got "good news" on wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr.'s groin injury and the third-year veteran should be on track to play in the Sept. 7 season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Mims left Wednesday's practice with the injury, as he walked off the field with the Broncos' medical staff about halfway through the team's on-field work. Mims was taken for a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam as well as some additional tests.

"On Marvin, good news, he'll be back to practice," Payton said Thursday. "We have a bonus practice Monday and he'll be at work Monday. So, we're fortunate."

Mims has spent much of training camp and the preseason among the starters on offense, as he, Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin have spent the most snaps at receiver with quarterback Bo Nix. Mims, who lined up at running back at times last season, finished with 39 receptions for 503 yards and six touchdowns.

He also made his second consecutive Pro Bowl as a returner as he led the league at 15.7 yards per punt return.

Payton has consistently talked about trying to get more snaps for Mims in the offense because of his ability to create explosive plays after the catch. He had eight catches for 103 yards, including an acrobatic touchdown catch that sent the game to overtime in the Broncos' Dec. 28 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mims said earlier during this training camp he hoped "that game, maybe, opened the coaches eyes' a little bit, or made them feel more comfortable, I can do more. I want to do more, I want to earn those opportunities."

Mims was the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2023 draft.