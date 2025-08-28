Dan Graziano says Micah Parsons' contract dispute with the Cowboys has been worse than Terry McLaurin's and Trey Hendrickson's contract disputes. (0:48)

A blockbuster move makes Micah Parsons is now a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The Dallas Cowboys traded the three-time All-Pro linebacker to the Packers on Thursday for two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Parsons and the Packers subsequently reached an agreement on a four-year, $188 million contract with $62 million in the first new year of the deal, $120 million fully guaranteed and a total of $136 million guaranteed -- all records for non-quarterbacks.

The move puts an end to a saga that began on Aug. 1 when Parsons issued a trade request after being unable to come to an extension agreement with Dallas. He attended the mandatory June minicamp and was at training camp, going through a hold-in, but never practiced. Even though owner and general manager Jerry Jones dismissed the trade request, ESPN reported earlier on Thursday that the Cowboys appeared willing to at least listen to offers.

Parsons will return to Dallas for Green Bay's Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.

Since being selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons recorded 52.5 sacks and finished in the top three of AP Defensive Player of the Year voting three times. He joins a Packers team coming off an 11-6 season and wild card round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's how the sports world reacted to the blockbuster NFL trade.

Parsons gives thanks to Dallas

Moments after news leaked of the deal, Parsons posted a video thanking Dallas, while looking forward to his future with Green Bay. He also penned a letter to Cowboys Nation.

Thank you Dallas ..... GO Pack Go! 🧀🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/FBnN1zRIri — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 28, 2025

A year to forget for Dallas fans

It's been a whirlwind six months for fans of Dallas-area professional sports teams. In February, the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal. Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant acknowledged the turnover.

Dallas sports has lost two stars in the same year 😮 pic.twitter.com/Fk4jKNrrll — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2025

Around the NFL

JJ Watt expressed shock regarding the trade, while Parsons' former teammate, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs simply posted a heartbroken emoji before offering his congratulations.

A move of this magnitude is so rare in this league.



What a play by Green Bay. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 28, 2025

@MicahhParsons11 Best In The World! Congratulations to my brother! — TRE SE7EN (@TrevonDiggs) August 28, 2025

NFC north just got lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (@rodgers_isaiah) August 28, 2025

Wow the NFC north just got very interesting — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) August 28, 2025

The Green Bay Packers just got a lotttttt better... — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) August 28, 2025

Ayo, lemme refresh my 💩.. ain't no way he went where ?!?!? — Quanny B. (@JaquanBrisker) August 28, 2025

Some of NBA's biggest names react

There are no shortage of Cowboys fans in the NBA, including Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle and Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. The two expressed their displeasure with the deal. On the flip side, noted Packers fan and Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell tagged his teammate and fellow fan Anthony Davis to celebrate.

I'm sick!!!!! It's hard being a cowboys fan damn!! 😭😭😭😭 — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) August 28, 2025