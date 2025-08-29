Stephen A. Smith explains why he would take the Lions over the Rams in the NFC this season. (1:15)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- One roster spot remains open for the Detroit Lions.

It's not for a specific player. It's for the player that makes the most sense for the team following Tuesday's cut-down day. But Lions general manager Brad Holmes has adopted the philosophy of establishing a certain level of roster flexibility -- even if that means keeping fewer players than the 53-man limit by the deadline, like he did this year.

Keeping players who earn their spots on the team and who can fulfill a legitimate role -- not to just fill roster spaces -- has become the standard in Detroit. Another standard entering the 2025 regular season is to bring home its first-ever Super Bowl, and both Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell agree that this is the strongest roster the team has built from top-to-bottom since they joined the organization in 2021, even if that final roster spot is unfulfilled.

"I do think in terms of from a team standpoint, I think we're at a point with the roster where we can compete," Holmes said. "I like our depth. I think we have really good skilled players. I think our quarterback's playing at a really, really high level.

"I know we have a new offensive coordinator [John Morton], but the defensive coordinator's [Kelvin Sheppard] not a new face and as long as Dan's here, I've got total faith in the direction of the team."

This offseason, instead of chasing the splashy signings or trades that some fans were hoping for, Holmes prioritized discipline, by re-signing many of the same faces from last year's record-setting 15-win team.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

This season, the Lions will rely on foundational players, such as quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

There are also young Lions the staff is excited about. This week, Detroit traded veteran WR Tim Patrick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2026 sixth-round pick, which could open opportunities for rookie third-round pick Isaac TeSlaa, who's been a standout this summer, to see the field.

"I usually don't talk about this, but fortunately, I was on a team that won a Super Bowl. And at every level we had difference makers, and I believe this team, at every level, we've got difference makers on the field -- and we've just got to go out and do it," said Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew. "Ain't nothing guaranteed, but when you look at certain teams that win Super Bowls, the Hutchinson's of the world, those guys, the St. Brown's of the world -- those guys are the difference makers.

"They show up in those times when you're trying to win a Super Bowl. I played with a lot of Gold Jacket [Hall of Fame] guys and that's a little different, but I believe some of our guys are headed that way, too."