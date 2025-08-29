"The Rich Eisen Show" on ESPN: How to listen and watch

Open Extended Reactions

"The Rich Eisen Show" is coming to ESPN! Check out more information on the signature sports program below:

When can fans tune in to "The Rich Eisen Show" on ESPN platforms?

Starting on Sept. 2, "The Rich Eisen Show" will be available nationally on ESPN Radio, in addition to Disney+ and the ESPN App. The Emmy-nominated program will air weekdays in its traditional noon to 3 p.m. ET radio time slot and will be simulcast live on Disney+ and within the ESPN App.

What can fans expect from "The Rich Eisen Show"?

Originating out of Los Angeles, "The Rich Eisen Show" combines sports, humor and pop culture, alongside an array of signature guests. Since launching in 2014, "The Rich Eisen Show" features the biggest names in sports and entertainment including Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce, Josh Allen, Deion Sanders, Robert DeNiro, Matt Damon, Jerry Seinfeld, Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd and other notables

What is the full ESPN Radio lineup on weekdays?

Starting on Sept. 2:

*All times Eastern

6 - 10 a.m. - "Unsportsmanlike" - Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. - "Clinton & Friends" - Clinton Yates

12 - 3 p.m. - "The Rich Eisen Show" - Rich Eisen

3 - 7 p.m. - "Freddie & Harry" - Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas

7 - 10 p.m. - "Amber & Ian" - Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons

10 p.m. - 1 a.m. - "GameNight" - Q Myers

1 - 6 a.m. - "SportsCenter AllNight"

What else is on Rich Eisen's upcoming entertainment roadmap with ESPN?

In addition to his weekday show, Eisen will bring his full podcast lineup from the Rich Eisen Podcast Network to ESPN platforms. This offering includes an untitled SportsCenter legacy podcast, in which Eisen will be interviewing colleagues from his seven years at ESPN from 1996 to 2003, as well as other select ESPN on-air folks past and present.

How can I access ESPN content on Disney+ and Direct to Consumer?

To learn more about how to access ESPN content on Disney+, check out this FAQ.

To learn more about ESPN's entertainment offerings, check out this direct-to-consumer FAQ.