LOS ANGELES -- As Sean McVay stood at the podium outside Loyola Marymount University to answer questions at the start of training camp, the Los Angeles Rams head coach told reporters that quarterback Matthew Stafford was dealing with back soreness and would miss the first week of practice.

The Rams wanted to be smart with Stafford's back even at the expense of some training camp reps, McVay said, because "ultimately, it's about having him feel as good as possible mentally, physically, [and] emotionally going into Year 17."

Now, six weeks later, the Rams and Stafford are hopeful they have gotten to that point -- even if the path was longer than initially thought -- as they prepare to host the Houston Texans to open the season Sunday (4:25 ET, CBS).

At age 37, Stafford is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles. This offseason, as McVay and Stafford planned for the year ahead, they found ways to keep him as fresh as possible by adjusting his schedule during the early phases of the offseason program.

Led by Reggie Scott, the Rams' vice president of sports medicine and performance, the team planned a modified training camp schedule for Stafford and other veteran players to avoid "unnecessarily pushing the envelope from a sports performance perspective where guys feel worn down before you've even played one of these 17 [games] that you're guaranteed," McVay said.

Best laid plans had to change after Stafford aggravated a disk in his back while training during the break between OTAs and training camp. Stafford said there wasn't one incident but rather "something that crept up on me a little bit."

In the three weeks of practice Stafford has participated in since his return, he has impressed his coaches with how quickly he got comfortable on the field.

"He looks like Matthew Stafford to me," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "The coolest part is he's just back out there with the guys doing stuff he loves, operating at a world class level. If I didn't know any better, he looks like Matthew Stafford. It's been fun to have him back."

"One thing you're going to know is Matthew's going to get himself ready to play and ready to go," Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein said of his quarterback. Ric Tapia/Getty Images

ONE OF MCVAY'S goals after the 2024 season was to figure out how to give Stafford a fresh start to the season, similar to how the quarterback felt going into the playoffs the past two seasons. Stafford didn't have to play in the 2023 or 2024 regular season finales after the Rams had clinched playoff spots.

In those two playoffs (three games), Stafford had six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. According to ESPN Research, only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has more passing touchdowns (eight) without an interception over that span.

This offseason, that looked like Stafford spending some of the offseason program doing his work at home, where he has a gym and access to the entire Rams' film system. The approach allowed him to spend more time with his family and still get together with his teammates when he needed to throw.

"There are some monotonous parts of the offseason program that are very necessary for a lot of guys, but I don't think you pigeonhole yourself into a one size fits all approach," McVay said. "...With Matthew, I think that served him well. You get some time with your family and beautiful little girls, more than you would otherwise. I think just to keep him feeling like, 'Hey man, it's fun, it's engaging.'

"He loves being out here practicing and competing and then does he need to hear some of our standard two by two formations at the beginning? No, he doesn't need to be there for those kinds of things. Picking and choosing our spots -- that was part of the plan."

Right tackle Rob Havenstein said while Stafford might not have been in the building at times during the offseason, after playing four seasons with the quarterback, there was no doubt he was putting the necessary work in.

"One thing you're going to know is Matthew's going to get himself ready to play and ready to go," Havenstein said.

In June during mandatory minicamp in Maui, Stafford said the approach to the offseason allowed him not only to enjoy his time at home, but really enjoy his time at the facility too.

"That's the point, right?" Stafford said. "The point is to not walk into the facility one day and be like, 'Oh, here we go. It's May something, and I'm here doing this.' And I was like, every time I stepped in there I was like, 'Man, let's go. This is great. It's great to see the guys, happy to be around them. Let's go get some work done.'

It was a big change, Stafford said, but an effective one.

"At this point in my career, I'm trying to do everything I can to make sure that when the season comes around, I'm as fresh both physically and mentally as I possibly can be," Stafford said. "I feel like [McVay] feels that way too. And so it's been a great collaboration, being able to figure out what works for both of us, but also the team.

"And I'm a guy that has been at every single practice, every single year of my career in the offseasons. And it was definitely a change, but I think it was for the better."

"[Stafford] looks like the stud that we know," McVay said of his quarterback heading into this season. Ric Tapia/Getty Images

THE ADJUSTMENTS MADE to help keep Stafford fresh during the offseason program come as no surprise to those who see how McVay handles preseason games.

McVay and his coaching staff prioritize joint practices to get reps in a more controlled setting and then rest starters and key contributors during preseason games. The approach helps prevent injuries and allows those further down on the depth chart to get valuable game reps.

While the Rams also planned for a modified training camp approach for Stafford and a handful of other veteran players who had played 10 or more seasons in the NFL, the plan quickly changed for Stafford.

As McVay outlined in his first press conference when discussing Stafford's back soreness, the plan was for the quarterback to miss just the first block of four practices and return the following week. When Stafford did not practice as scheduled, McVay said while Stafford did not experience a setback, the team would "take some more time with him."

"I probably spoke a little bit too soon, but the ultimate goal is [readiness for the Week 1 game against] Houston and being mindful of that," McVay said.

Stafford spent that practice time working with the training staff inside the facility as well as standing on the sidelines next to LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone. And though Stafford was not out taking the reps, Ragone said, "he was locked in mentally."

"At this point, at that many years in the NFL, it's about sharpening some of the minor details that he knows he needs to do in order to get himself ready for Week 1," Ragone said. "But he's a true professional. I mean, at the end of the day, he knows exactly what's needed."

The next step for Stafford was an Aug. 9 workout on the morning of the Rams' preseason opener with the plan to return to practice the following Monday. Stafford went through that workout with 60-plus throws where there were "no limitations in terms of the types of throws," McVay said that night.

The next day, McVay confirmed that Stafford would take part in individual drills during practice Monday and then go from there. Stafford did not practice that day, McVay said, because the team "didn't think [practicing] was the right thing to do based on how he woke up feeling" that day."

Stafford did not practice that week, but was scheduled for another workout before the Rams' second preseason game similar to the one he had the week prior. Before the game, a Rams spokesperson declined to say whether Stafford had completed that workout. McVay was not scheduled to speak after the game.

And then the next Monday, Stafford practiced for the first time during training camp, participating in the full practice and eventually the full week for the Rams.

Havenstein said he saw Stafford warming up and doing individual drills at the start of practice "and then all of a sudden, team [drills] happened."

"I looked over and I was like 'Oh, OK. Let's do it," Havenstein said. "And then as soon as the play call came through the helmet -- boom. It was like back riding a bike and he was just out there being his normal self."

Stafford later said he wasn't expecting to do as much as he did during practice, but he "felt pretty good, so I just kind of kept going."

"[McVay] was cool enough to let me push myself," Stafford said. "And he knows that I know myself and how I feel so he let me kind of go."

That Thursday afternoon in Woodland Hills, California, after watching Stafford participate in a full week of practice, McVay said the veteran quarterback had "gotten better and better"' as the week went on.

"He looks like the stud that we know," McVay said.

Stafford enters the 2025 season just 191 yards shy of 60,000 passing yards, on the cusp of joining a group of nine quarterbacks in NFL history to hit that milestone. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

WHILE THE TIME away during the offseason was refreshing for Stafford, the time away from the field during training camp was not.

Stafford called the time he couldn't be on the field "challenging," saying, "all I want to do is practice, play, get out there and be with the guys."

"I think more than anything, I feel for a guy that I really care about that wants to be out there more than anything else," McVay said in early August.

LaFleur said he could tell Stafford was "getting a little antsy" at times when he was sidelined, "holding the clipboard next to me and 'Rags' [Ragone]."

"He loves ball," LaFleur said. "He doesn't have to do this anymore. He wants to do it. He loves doing it. There's unfinished business for him. He does this because of this locker room and the people around him and just the day to day.

"Whatever he does after this is all said and done -- hopefully it's not for a while -- he's going to be very successful in every walk of life that he has, but this is what he loves to do now."

Stafford is under contract through the 2026 season, but does not have any guaranteed money in 2026. He and the Rams have gone back to the negotiating table each of the last two offseasons to adjust his contract, but haven't added years to the deal.

Stafford enters the 2025 season just 191 yards shy of 60,000 passing yards, on the cusp of joining a group of nine quarterbacks in NFL history to hit that milestone. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the only active quarterback on that list, entering the season with 62,952 yards, which is the seventh-most all-time. Tom Brady is the all-time passing yards leader with 89,214 yards in the regular season.

But while Stafford is under contract for two more seasons, he said he doesn't want to make any promises -- to others or himself -- about how much longer he wants to play.

"I'm trying to play at a high level as long as I possibly can," Stafford said in June. "But that being said, I don't want to set any expectations, and I don't want to set any limitations. I don't want to sit there and go, I'm only playing this year or next year or whatever. Or I don't want to say I'm going to play 10 years more and then be disappointed if I only play a few.

"So I'm just living day by day trying to be the best version of myself for this team, and hopefully it works out."