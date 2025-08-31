Mike Tannenbaum sounds off on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Packers. (0:42)

FRISCO, Texas -- Spring football has been kind to the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2022, the Cowboys signed wide receiver/return specialist KaVontae Turpin after an MVP season with the New Jersey Generals of the (now defunct) USFL. A year later, they added kicker Brandon Aubrey from the USFL's Birmingham Stallions.

They have combined for four Pro Bowl appearances -- two apiece -- and are considered one of the best, if not the best, at what they do.

While the Cowboys might not see a Pro Bowl in the future of defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, they hope he can be the third success story from spring football, having played for the Stallions in the rebranded UFL.

"I would say the spring league helped me phenomenally, because it gave me a second chance and another opportunity to get my name out there and show that I can still play football," Winfrey said. "At first, I was kind of skeptical on it, nervous, not knowing if I wanted to do it, but then I just saw it as an opportunity. And nothing else was coming, so I was like, 'Man, another opportunity to play football, I don't care if it's Canada or anywhere. I just wanted to put a helmet on.'"

Perrion Winfrey has made a splash in Dallas after signing with the Cowboys from the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL. Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In 10 games, Winfrey earned all-UFL honors and was credited with 29 tackles and a sack. Daryl Johnston, the former Cowboys fullback, current Fox broadcaster and the UFL's executive vice president of football operations, has seen two other defensive lineman from the UFL -- Jalen Redmond (Minnesota Vikings) and Dondrea Tillman (Denver Broncos) -- have success in the NFL.

"I thought he was one of the more dominant players in our league," Johnston said. "And it's a guy who's been given a second opportunity and he's maximizing it right now. I couldn't be happier for him."

Winfrey admitted his body is feeling the effects of the UFL season as he gets ready for an 18-week NFL season with the Cowboys, but he is doing everything he can off the field to get through it: cold tub, hot tub, massages and diet, among other things.

He's just glad he's got the chance.

"It's definitely a blessing to be with an organization that sees the talent in that league," Winfrey said, "and see players from that league come into this league and make the transition."

Back in the heat

In the near month the Cowboys spent in Oxnard, California, for training camp, temperatures peaked at 75 degrees -- a perfect setting.

When the Cowboys returned to The Star for their first outdoor practice last week, the heat index hovered around 100 degrees.

It's a stark difference that can take getting used to for some players, but the Cowboys have a cooling tent available in one of the end zones.

"Off days, I'll take a walk [in the heat] or something," tight end Jake Ferguson said. "I'm pretty used to it and have been here for four years now so it's not a surprise. I know it's going to be hot in Texas."

What about the new guys?

"Every once and a while [they'll say something], but at the same time we put a huge emphasis on hydration," Ferguson said, "and just being ready for the heat."

Catching up with ...

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was one of the key departures the Cowboys had in the offseason, joining the Seattle Seahawks as a free agent.

Here's a report from ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson:

On the same day Lawrence signed his contract with Seattle, he made headlines for another reason. The longtime Cowboy said that while Dallas would always be home, he knew "for sure" he wasn't going to win a Super Bowl there, a comment that led to a social media spat with ex-teammate Micah Parsons.

It didn't take long for Lawrence to impress his new teammates and coaches. Early in camp, coach Mike Macdonald lauded him for the attention to detail with which he practices, calling him "the best drill player I've ever seen in my life."

"That's the standard that he's setting for our front," Macdonald said. "So the guys don't have a choice but to fall in line. It's just exciting to see him out there working. You know what he can do on the field. The tape speaks for itself. But you understand how it comes to life based on how he works."

Lawrence is a projected starter for Seattle and might have an added workload early on, with no guarantee that linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will be ready to play. Lawrence has also taken the third-year linebacker Derick Hall under his wing.

"Just the way he does everything, everything is very intentional," Hall said. "It's like perfect timing the way he came in. The way he goes about his business, it's second to none."