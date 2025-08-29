Dan Orlovsky goes off on the Cowboys for allowing Micah Parsons to leave and receiving very little in draft picks from the trade. (1:36)

The blockbuster trade that sent Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday marked a new chapter not only for Parsons but for his mother, too.

Parsons' four-year, $188 million contract agreement with the Packers includes $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees, sources told ESPN. The reported deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

The big payday resulted in Parsons seemingly being able to retire his mother, Sherese Parsons, from work. The four-time Pro Bowler posted a video of him celebrating with Sherese on his Instagram story Thursday, writing: "that moment when [your] momma never got to work again!"

Sherese told WFAA during an interview in February that Micah kept trying to get her to quit her job at United Concordia Dental -- where she celebrated 25 years of employment in March -- but that she was "up in the air."

"Maybe [once he signs a new deal]. Cause I told him, I said 'if I quit my job, what am I gonna do?'" she said.

Now, they have a decision to make as Parsons is ready to retire his mother.

The Packers acquired Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys for three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. Parsons returns to Dallas in Week 4 to face his old team on "Sunday Night Football."