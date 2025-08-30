Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen took a $2 million pay cut to help finalize the trade that sent him from the Carolina Panthers back to his hometown team, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

As a result, Thielen will earn roughly $5 million this season.

The Vikings and Panthers spent more than a week discussing the deal. Some of the delay was related to draft pick compensation. Ultimately, the Vikings agreed to a complicated package that sent a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a fourth-round pick in 2027 to the Panthers in exchange for Thielen, a conditional seventh-round pick in 2026 and a fifth-round pick in 2027.

But Thielen's contract was another factor. The Panthers had given him a $1.5 million raise during the offseason, pushing his total compensation to $7 million for 2025. During negotiations, the Panthers refused to pay a portion of Thielen's salary. Thielen's decision to take the pay cut helped get the deal over the finish line.

Speaking to reporters Thursday in Minnesota, Thielen did not comment on his contract but made clear how important it was to him and his family to return to the Vikings. Born in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Thielen played collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and spent the first 10 seasons of his professional career with the Vikings.

"Obviously you guys know without me saying it, how much this place means to me," Thielen said. "The state, the city, this organization, [ownership], coaches, players. I couldn't be more excited, and there's nothing I could say to tell you how excited I am to be back home in my family."

