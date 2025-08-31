Micah Parsons discusses his trade to the Packers and how he is going to prove Green Bay made the right decision. (1:23)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't think Micah Parsons would be traded, but the move to the Green Bay Packers did not surprise him either.

"Just with the way the way the negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, I mean hell y'all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their end," Prescott said.

Four days after Parsons was dealt for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, Prescott seemed pleased the ordeal was over after months of questions regarding Parsons' future, including his availability for Thursday's season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I'm not going to say we're better. We've got to go out there and prove it. We had to prove it even if he was on this team, so I'm not going to say that by any means," Prescott said. "But I know what adding a guy like Kenny Clark, adding a true leader, a real man that's going to only elevate this team, who's been a Pro Bowl player and is excited about being here [means].

"I know our focus right now is Philly. I think that's everybody's focus in that locker room. I don't think anybody's hung up on [the Parson trade]. As I've said, there's enough news and enough media about it. I think as much as anything it's good that a solution happened. Obviously, Micah got paid. He got paid very well and great for him and his family. And we'll see him here in about a month."

The Cowboys will play the Packers Sept. 28 at AT&T Stadium for Parsons' return. Prescott said he shared messages with Parsons after the trade. Without the trade, Prescott feared a distraction.

"That would have been a lot more of a headache and distraction than getting a solution to it," Prescott said.

Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who was close to Parsons, was voted a captain for the first time on Sunday. He said he was not expecting the trade, but the focus needs to be on the field.

"The timing of it is something that doesn't allow you to dwell on any of that. It is what it is," Odighizuwa said. "That's my dog. Kind of sad that he's gone but at the same time, I'm very happy for him, happy that he's able to retire his mom and do big things for his family. Still wish him the best but at the same time you got a game on Thursday so got to focus on what's right in front of us."

The trade was a shock for Dallas' division rival as well. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata called it a "sigh of relief" knowing Parsons won't be lining up opposite him on Thursday.

"It's just kind of crazy," he said. "The last four or five years we've played the Dallas Cowboys, we've come up with a game plan [for him] because Micah's a game wrecker. ... However, that is a talented D-line and a talented defense, so you have to treat them with the same respect with or without Micah Parsons."

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the trade with the full team last Friday and Prescott has not felt the urge to say anything else. He said the practices have been good and players are still playing ping pong in the locker room.

"From what I got from the feel of the locker room, I don't think there was needed a talk, or lifting guys up over the divorce, or feeling down about themselves, or about the situation," Prescott said. "It's a business and I think a lot of guys in that locker room know that, have thought that to some extent or not. I just think that was just another realization of it, of this is a business.

"Hell, if anything I hope it was a wake-up call to some of the guys, right? This is for our life, and every day you come in here and you approach it like it is for your life. We're blessed to play a game for a living."