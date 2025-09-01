Open Extended Reactions

The NFL is back on ESPN with one of the biggest Week 1 schedules on record, setting the stage for a huge 2025-2026 season.

ESPN will deliver a minimum of six games each round, six NFL International Games, as well as every game from the NFL Playoffs, Pro Bowl Games and Super Bowl LX, ensuring that NFL fans can watch comprehensive coverage through the entire season.

ESPN is Australia's most widely available premium sports network across pay TV and streaming partners, with NFL coverage available across Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.

The 2025-26 NFL season will be the first available on Disney+ in Australia and New Zealand, and ESPN on Disney+ will be the home of NFL RedZone.

The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles open the 2025-26 NFL season. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

The NFL Season kicks off on Friday September 5 at 10.15am AEST with heavyweight divisional rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

The two NFC East combatants will open the season in a blockbuster affair, with Philadelphia and Australia's Jordan Mailata beginning the defense of their NFL crown.

Dallas has a new face at the helm, with head coach Brian Schottenheimer tasked with turning the fortunes of the Cowboys around.

Staring QB Dak Prescott was injured for most of the seaosn, so if the Cowboys star can remain healthy, a return to the playoffs is certainly possible.

The opening round feast of NFL action continues Monday, September 8 with four back-to-back games, beginning at 3am AEST with the Pittsburgh Steelers meeting the New York Jets.

The NFL scriptmakers have delivered an intriguing opening-round matchup, as new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers meets his old side, the Jets.

Meanwhile former Steeler Justin Fields has gone the other way to become starting quarterback in New York.

After an injury-interrupted and largely underwhelming move to the Jets, Rodgers will hope for better fortunes at his new home in Pittsburgh.

The Jets have not made the playoffs for 14 seasons, which is not only the longest in the NFL, but twice that of the next longest drought.

Also at 3am AEST, on ESPN2, the New York Giants clash with the Washington Commanders.

One of the storylines of the new season is the emergence of the Commanders.

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels is coming off perhaps the greatest rookie season in NFL history, taking Washington all the way to the NFC title game.

That rise now brings big expectations and pressure in Washington, but hopes are not as high at the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson will lead them at QB, having shifted to the Big Apple in the off-season, with exciting rookie QB Jaxson Dart waiting in the wings for now.

At 6.25am AEST, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers battle in an opening round NFC North showdown between playoff contenders.

The NFC North remains one of the hottest in the entire NFL, providing three playoff spots last season.

Detroit topped the conference with a 15-2 record but fell short of a dream Super Bowl appearance. Green Bay also went to the post-season last year, and will be further along in their rebuild, led by star QB Jordan Love.

The Packers stunned the NFL with a blockbuster trade for DE Micah Parsons from the Cowboys, with Green Bay making him the highest paid non-QB ever.

Monday's NFL marathon finishes at 10.15am AEST when the Baltimore Ravens battle the Buffalo Bills in an all-AFC blockbuster.

This is a massive Week 1 showdown between two Super Bowl fanices who led the AFC for much of last season.

The Bills (13-4) and Ravens (12-5) enjoyed successful seasons last year, but ultimately fell short in the playoffs, behind the all-conquering Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the biggest questions this NFL season, is whether the Chiefs can continue at the top of the conference, or if there will there be a changing of the guard.

Both the Bills and Ravens are considered the next in line, and the pair will hope to make a statement in Week 1, that their time is now.

The NFL opening round concludes on Tuesday September 10 at 10.15am AEST when the Minnesota Vikings tackle the Chicago Bears.

Another all NFC North clash in Week 1, between two sides looking to start the new season strongly.

Chicago are on the rise, led by young quarterback Caleb Williams.

Williams delivered the best first year by a rookie Bears QB in franchise history, despite the side going 5-12.

The Vikings will face fierce competition from the Packers, Lions, and Bears in the NFC North and will want to register victory to start another playoff push.

ESPN will provide dedicated NFL coverage to fans across Australia and New Zealand, ensuring they are covered across all corners of the league.

SC: NFL Blitz, hosted by ESPN's Phil Murphy, will air every NFL Thursday, Friday and Monday AEST, providing live lead-in programming for Friday and Monday AEST NFL matches.

Murphy will be joined by Sam Acho, Mike Tannenbaum and other NFL reporters and analysts throughout the season.

ESPN Australia will also debut a new weekly show 'NFL Afters' hosted by ESPN's Laurie Horesh, that will air every Monday at 8pm on ESPN Australia's YouTube and Social Media accounts, and across major podcast platforms.

The program will rehash all the biggest moments, stories, giggles and tears from 11 hours of football action each week.

NFL Week One on ESPN

Friday September 5

9.30am AEST, NFL Blitz, ESPN

10.15am AEST, Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles, ESPN

Monday September 8

3am AEST, Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets, ESPN

3am AEST, New York Giants vs Washington Commanders, ESPN2

3am AEST, NFL RedZone, ESPN on Disney+

6.25am AEST, Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, ESPN

9.30am AEST, NFL Blitz, ESPN

10.15am AEST, Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills, ESPN

Tuesday September 9

10.15am AEST, Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, ESPN

ESPN and ESPN2 are available via Disney+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and Sky NZ.