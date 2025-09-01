Miami Dolphins assistant coach Ryan Crow will remain on administrative leave indefinitely following his arrest last week, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Crow was arrested early Friday morning on one charge of domestic battery

"We're going to let the process play out -- the allegations, we take extremely serious," McDaniel said. "Rule No. 1 for our team is protect the team ... To be on a team, it's a blessing that you have to have regard for things much bigger than yourself. Rule No. 1 is to protect the team for reasons such as that, and that one was violated."

Senior defensive assistant Sean Ryan will coach the team's outside linebackers in Crow's stead.

According to the probable cause statement by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Crow got into an argument with someone he lives with and shoved the person. The alleged victim declined to offer a formal statement to police after they responded shortly after midnight Friday, and the person said they were not injured.

Two witnesses, however, told police that Crow was the aggressor, with one saying the "victim looked terrified."

The other witness said Crow stopped his actions once he noticed people were watching the confrontation and went back to his apartment.

Crow, 37, joined the Dolphins in 2024 after three seasons in the same role with the Tennessee Titans. He has coached in the NFL since 2018, all with the Titans and Dolphins.