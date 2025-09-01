Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins announced their captains for the 2025 season Monday, but there was one glaring omission.

For the first time since joining the team in 2022, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not voted to be a captain by his teammates. Hill himself suggested this offseason that he likely would not be a captain this year due to his actions at the end of the 2024 regular season, when he removed himself from the finale and hinted after the game that he wanted to play elsewhere.

Hill never officially requested a trade and ultimately apologized for his comments a month later.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, fullback Alec Ingold and defensive tackle Zach Sieler on Monday retained their roles as captains, while center Aaron Brewer and linebackers Jordyn Brooks and Bradley Chubb were first-time selections.

"I'm really excited about the whole voting process in general this year," coach Mike McDaniel said. "This team was much more unified, and the focus on those six guys was very clear -- those were resounding vote-getters.

"We were focused on giving the keys to captaincy to guys that had earned it each and every day. That's what speaks to me the most is a football team that knows who it wants to be led by."

Tagovailoa said in July that Hill had work to do to rebuild trust with his teammates. McDaniel, meanwhile, said the process was "more about the guys we picked and less about the guys we didn't."

Hill returned to practice last week for the first time since the beginning of August as he rehabbed from an oblique injury. McDaniel said Hill is expected to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Running back De'Von Achane, who practiced Monday after missing the past three weeks with a calf injury, is also expected to play.