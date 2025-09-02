Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans intend to sign veteran inside linebacker Kyzir White, who is coming off a career-best season with the Arizona Cardinals, a team source confirmed to ESPN.

White, who started all 17 games for the Cardinals, reposted a report on social media from NFL insider Jordan Schultz saying he was joining Tennessee. White will start the season on the practice squad, a source tells ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Adding White gives Tennessee another veteran who will eventually compete with second-year players Cedric Gray and James Williams Sr. for a starting spot. White, who played his first four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, set career highs last season with 2.5 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 1 interception, 3 passes defended and 1 fumble recovery, the first of his career.

He had 137 tackles last season. Over his seven-year career, he has 615 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 6 interceptions.

White signed with the Cardinals during the 2023 offseason after playing for coach Jonathan Gannon and Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in Philadelphia in 2022. Spending that season with Gannon and Rallis in Philadelphia led to White becoming a crucial player in Gannon's transition to a first-time head coach.

Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson was the passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach when White played for Philadelphia in 2022. Wilson wouldn't name who would start at inside backer next to Cody Barton when asked on Tuesday.

Williams took most of the first-team reps at the beginning of camp and started the preseason opener, while Gray got the bulk of them the last three weeks of camp and started the final two preseason games.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.