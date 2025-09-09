Stephen A. Smith explains why he considers the Bengals' poor offensive performance in Week 1 to be an aberration. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

We're only through Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Yes, it's very early. But we're already taking a quick look at the current playoff picture and the road to Super Bowl LX. Which teams have the best chances to make the 14-team playoff field? Which still have a lot of work to do to ultimately get in?

We used ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) to project the rest of the season, looking at the playoff picture for both conferences. We included updated odds for every team to make the postseason, clinch its division and even make the Super Bowl.

Here's everything you need right now.

Last update: Sept. 9 at 1 p.m. ET

Jump to:

AFC picture | NFC picture

Projecting the AFC playoff field

After a thrilling matchup against the Ravens, the Bills have the highest chance of making the playoffs at 90% (an increase of more than 10% from the preseason). But it's not all winners at the top of the board; there are two 0-1 teams in the projected AFC playoff field -- the Ravens and Chiefs. The Chiefs fell to the Chargers in Brazil to open their season, and L.A. currently sits above Kansas City at 77%.

The Colts got a major boost to start the season by beating the Dolphins. Even though both teams had around the same chance to make the playoffs in the preseason (Colts 34%, Dolphins 33%), the Colts surged to 59% while the Dolphins fell to 11%.

Projecting the NFC playoff field

The Eagles wrapped up banner night with a win against the Cowboys to open the season and stayed atop the playoff projections at 80%. The Buccaneers and Packers round out the top three after wins over division rivals (the Falcons and Lions, respectively), while the 49ers stay above the Rams (for now) in the race to win the NFC West.

The Giants continue to hold the lowest percentage to make the playoffs, but with calls to start Jaxson Dart only amplifying, perhaps they could see a resurgence sooner rather than later.

NFL playoff schedule

Jan. 10-12, 2026: Wild-card round

Jan. 17-18: Divisional round

Jan. 25: AFC and NFC championship games

Feb. 8: Super Bowl LX (in Santa Clara, California)