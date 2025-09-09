Open Extended Reactions

The Minnesota Vikings concluded an exciting opening week to the 2025 NFL season with a comeback win over the Chicago Bears on "Monday Night Football."

Week 1 began with the Philadelphia Eagles taking down the Dallas Cowboys before the Los Angeles Chargers upset the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil. Sunday was filled with impressive wins by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills, who erased a 15-point deficit in the final four minutes. So, a lot has happened since our Preseason Power Rankings, and we need to restack all 32 teams ahead of Week 2.

In addition to our rankings, NFL Nation reporters named a non-QB newcomer -- defined as a rookie or offseason acquisition -- who put up the best performance for his team. From edge rusher Micah Parsons getting a sack with the Packers to first-round wide receiver Emeka Egbuka lighting it up for the Buccaneers, we picked 32 players and coaches who impressed in their debuts. (And again, no quarterbacks allowed.)

Let's get right into it with our No. 1-ranked team.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

See previous rankings: Preseason

Week 1 result: Beat the Ravens 41-40

Preseason ranking: 3

Best newcomer performance: K Matt Prater

Prater, 41, arrived in Buffalo on a red-eye flight Thursday. He kicked with the team on Friday, then proceeded to hit the 32-yard winner as time expired Sunday. The 19-year veteran is playing because Tyler Bass went on injured reserve (left hip/groin), and he made every kick (3-3 in FG attempts and 2-2 in PATs). "The oldest guy in the world, ain't he? Shoot, I'm thankful for him," left tackle Dion Dawkins joked. "Keep your old ass with the Bills. ... I'm glad that somebody could come in on Thursday and help us big." -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 1 result: Beat the Cowboys 24-20

Preseason ranking: 1

Best newcomer performance: LB Jihaad Campbell

The rookie out of Alabama played all but five snaps on defense. He was credited with a key forced fumble in the second half that thwarted a promising Cowboys drive. He finished with three tackles and did not allow a reception the two times he was targeted in the passing game. Campbell's most memorable play was a pass breakup deep down the seam, where he stayed stride for stride with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford and denied a pinpoint pass from Dak Prescott. The linebacker tandem of Campbell and Zack Baun has the potential to be one of the best in the league. -- Tim McManus

Week 1 result: Lost to the Bills 41-40

Preseason ranking: 4

Best newcomer performance: WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins knows how to make an unbelievable first impression. His first catch for the Ravens was a one-handed grab that resulted in a 29-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It was his fourth one-handed touchdown catch since 2017, which is tied with Courtland Sutton and Garrett Wilson for most in the NFL over that span. The Ravens have a wide receiver who is dynamic after the catch (Zay Flowers) and another who can stretch the field (Rashod Bateman). But Baltimore needed a receiver like Hopkins who can make contested catches just like this. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 1 result: Beat the Lions 27-13

Preseason ranking: 7

Best newcomer performance: DE Micah Parsons

Who else could it be? From the Lambeau Field crowd going wild during his pregame introduction to the reaction after his fourth-quarter sack, it was all about Parsons on Sunday. And he delivered. In just 29 snaps, he had three pressures, including a sack and another that forced an interception by safety Evan Williams. What's more is that Parsons opened things up for everyone else. Three other defensive linemen recorded sacks as well. "That's why he's here, right?" Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 1 result: Lost to the Chargers 27-21

Preseason ranking: 2

Best newcomer performance: OT Josh Simmons

The Chiefs received a solid performance from their first-round pick in his debut. As the new blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Simmons didn't surrender a sack despite at times battling Khalil Mack, the Chargers' best edge rusher. The biggest issue is that Simmons committed two false start penalties. Moving forward, the Chiefs would be wise to use him more often in running plays, as he showed his athleticism in a few snaps last week. -- Nate Taylor

Week 1 result: Beat the Giants 21-6

Preseason ranking: 6

Best newcomer performance: WR Deebo Samuel

Samuel sparked the offense with seven catches for 77 yards and one run for a 19-yard touchdown. He adds another diverse weapon for the offense, forcing the defense to freeze on fake handoffs to him since it knows he's a threat. Receivers Terry McLaurin (contract) and Noah Brown (knee) did not play in the preseason and missed most of camp. So while those two players shake off any rust (McLaurin had two catches for 27 yards in Week 1), it's important to have a versatile option like Samuel. -- John Keim

Week 1 result: Beat the Texans 14-9

Preseason ranking: 8

Best newcomer performance: LB Nate Landman

The Rams' free agent signing provided a game-changing play late in the fourth quarter. In a one-score game, Landman punched the ball out from Texans running back Dare Ogunbowale. Landman was voted a team captain and wears the green dot as the team's defensive signal-caller. "He's got a swag and a toughness that he plays with that resonates with his teammates, and he closed the game out in a big way for us," coach Sean McVay said. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 1 result: Lost to the Packers 27-13

Preseason ranking: 5

Best newcomer performance: WR Isaac TeSlaa

There wasn't much to celebrate during Detroit's loss, as the offense failed to score a touchdown through three quarters. However, on his first NFL reception, TeSlaa made a highlight-reel 13-yard touchdown catch in the final minute. The third-round rookie became the 10th player in franchise history to record a touchdown catch in his debut. The Hudsonville, Michigan, native has continued to improve as a playmaker since the start of training camp. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 1 result: Beat the Chiefs 27-21

Preseason ranking: 14

Best newcomer performance: WR Keenan Allen

Allen is technically a newcomer. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Chargers before the team traded him to the Bears last season following a contract dispute. He finished with seven catches for 68 yards and a touchdown, which came on an out route that left him wide open. The score was the 60th of his career with the Chargers, making him the third player to reach that mark in franchise history. -- Kris Rhim

Week 1 result: Beat the Falcons 23-20

Preseason ranking: 13

Best newcomer performance: WR Emeka Egbuka

In his NFL debut, the No. 19 pick and Ohio State's all-time receptions leader caught two touchdown passes. The latter was the game winner with just under a minute remaining. It happened on a day quarterback Baker Mayfield appeared shaky -- he was without the injured Chris Godwin Jr. and Jalen McMillan -- so the deep-ball connection with Egbuka had a calming effect. The more Mike Evans is singled out by opposing defenses, the more opportunities for No. 2. -- Jenna Laine

Week 1 result: Beat the Titans 20-12

Preseason ranking: 11

Best newcomer performance: S Talanoa Hufanga

When the Broncos signed Hufanga to a three-year, $39 million deal, coach Sean Payton said he wanted "first responders" like him in Denver's defense. And Hufanga made such a big impression in the offseason that his teammates elected him as team captain. In a sea of quality performances for the Broncos' defense Sunday, Hufanga had one of the best days with a team-high 10 tackles to go with a forced fumble. He played every snap as the Broncos held the Titans to 133 total yards. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 1 result: Beat the Browns 17-16

Preseason ranking: 9

Best newcomer performance: TE Noah Fant

Fant's capabilities as a blocking and receiving tight end allowed him to be on the field for 50% of offensive snaps. That included a key third down on which he was the primary target for Cincinnati's first touchdown of the season. Fant is replacing Erick All Jr., who brought a promising dynamic to the offense in 2024 but is currently recovering from knee surgery. Fant's versatility means he will continue to be an integral part of Cincinnati's offense. -- Ben Baby

Week 1 result: Beat the Bears 27-24

Preseason ranking: 10

Best newcomer performance: RB Jordan Mason

Mason gave the Vikings exactly what they needed Monday night, and what they've needed for much of coach Kevin O'Connell's tenure: a running back who can bulldoze his way to yards. Mason rushed for 68 yards in the Vikings' win over the Bears, 54 of which came after halftime during the team's comeback. O'Connell said Mason's hard running helped open up the passing lanes for quarterback J.J. McCarthy and helped lead to three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Mason is technically the backup to starter Aaron Jones Sr., but he has already made a case for being their primary rusher. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 1 result: Beat the Seahawks 17-13

Preseason ranking: 15

Best newcomer performance: S Marques Sigle

After missing most of the spring with a core muscle injury, Sigle found himself working with the starters in training camp because of injuries in front of him. But, much like guard Dominick Puni last year, Sigle was so impressive that he won the starting job for Week 1. Based on his performance, he probably won't give it back anytime soon. Sigle finished with six tackles, recovered a fumble and was solid in coverage. Malik Mustapha should be back at some point in October after a knee injury, which would give the 49ers a promising young safety tandem to complement steady veteran Jason Pinnock. -- Nick Wagoner

Week 1 result: Beat the Jets 34-32

Preseason ranking: 16

Best newcomer performance: RB Kenneth Gainwell

The Steelers' newcomers didn't just make a splash in Week 1. They cannonballed into team lore with a touchdown by Jonnu Smith, 83 yards from DK Metcalf and a game-ending truck-stick tackle by Jalen Ramsey -- not to mention Aaron Rodgers' four touchdowns. But Gainwell's debut was most critical since his forced fumble on special teams set up the fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown. Although he had only 19 yards on seven carries, he had three more snaps than starting RB Jaylen Warren and was involved as a pass catcher with three receptions. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 1 result: Lost to the Rams 14-9

Preseason ranking: 12

Best newcomer performance: RB Nick Chubb

Chubb ran well in his Texans debut with 60 rushing yards on 13 carries. Compared with the other newcomers, the former All-Pro running back made a noticeable impact on the game with two runs over 10 yards and a positive EPA on seven rushes, per NFL Next Gen Stats. As the Texans continue to mesh within new coordinator Nick Caley's offense, having a reliable run game will ease the transition for quarterback C.J. Stroud. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Week 1 result: Lost to the Buccaneers 23-20

Preseason ranking: 19

Best newcomer performance: LB Divine Deablo

When the Falcons signed Deablo, formerly of the Raiders, it barely registered a blip. But his length and speed impressed in training camp, and he won a starting inside linebacker job. Against the Bucs, the former third-round pick had a half sack, combined on six tackles, notched a tackle for a loss and even had a pass breakup against Mike Evans. New defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich had a clear vision for Deablo as a versatile contributor in the middle of the field, and he has executed so far. -- Marc Raimondi

Week 1 result: Beat the Saints 20-13

Preseason ranking: 22

Best newcomer performance: CB Will Johnson

The Cardinals' second-round pick showed why his coaches and teammates spent the offseason raving about his skill, talent and intellect. Johnson was targeted seven times and allowed four catches for 32 yards. He also had an interception negated by a penalty on a different defensive player. After the game, coach Jonathan Gannon said Johnson committed only one glaring mistake throughout his debut. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 1 result: Lost to the Eagles 24-20

Preseason ranking: 18

Best newcomer performance: DT Kenny Clark

While the rest of the football world was gaga over Parsons' debut with the Packers, Clark was an effective part of a Cowboys run defense that limited Saquon Barkley to 60 yards. Despite only a week's worth of practices, Clark played in 41 of 63 snaps and was credited with five tackles. When the Cowboys acquired him in the Parsons trade, the first thing owner Jerry Jones mentioned was his ability to help the run defense. With him on the field, the Cowboys allowed 2.8 yards per rush. -- Todd Archer

Week 1 result: Lost to the 49ers 17-13

Preseason ranking: 17

Best newcomer performance: DE DeMarcus Lawrence

There were plenty of positives with the Seahawks' defense, and Lawrence's debut was one of them. The ex-Cowboy had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a QB hit, looking every bit the rugged presence that the Seahawks expected him to be when they gave him a three-year, $32.5 million deal in March. Seattle signed Lawrence in part because it needed to bolster its edge with Uchenna Nwosu coming off knee surgery. With Nwosu not yet back, Lawrence played 52 of 76 defensive snaps. -- Brady Henderson

Week 1 result: Beat the Patriots 20-13

Preseason ranking: 25

Best newcomer performance: LB Devin White

White came to Las Vegas on a mission to prove he can still play at a high level. His Raider debut was an encouraging performance, as he had a team-high 11 tackles and a pressure. The former Buc was effective in the run game, collecting eight run tackles and a pair of run stuffs. Normally, White is the Raiders' weakside linebacker. But when Elandon Roberts sprained his elbow, he played snaps at middle linebacker as well. -- Ryan McFadden

Week 1 result: Beat the Panthers 26-10

Preseason ranking: 24

Best newcomer performance: CB Jourdan Lewis

The free agent signee was responsible for two turnovers (an interception and fumble recovery), five tackles and a QB hit. The fumble recovery -- after linebacker Foyesade Oluokun knocked the ball away from QB Bryce Young -- came with 48 seconds remaining in the first half. The Jaguars turned it into a 47-yard field goal with one second remaining. The interception came with 48 seconds left in the game. Lewis set the tone for a defense that forced three turnovers after forcing a league-low nine last season. -- Mike DiRocco

Week 1 result: Beat the Dolphins 33-8

Preseason ranking: 26

Best newcomer performance: TE Tyler Warren

The rookie, drafted 14th overall, had a debut that confirmed everything the Colts had projected. Warren led the team with seven receptions, even hauling in a deep ball from quarterback Daniel Jones. As expected, he was difficult to bring down, with 33 of his 76 yards coming after the catch. Warren also lined up at fullback and converted a first down on a short-yardage dive play, an element to his game he displayed at Penn State. His number of receptions tied for the third most by a tight end in his debut. -- Stephen Holder

Week 1 result: Lost to the Vikings 27-24

Preseason ranking: 21

Best newcomer performance: CB Nahshon Wright

Playing in place of an injured Jaylon Johnson, Wright broke the game open with a 74-yard pick-six in the third quarter to give the Bears a temporary double-digit lead over the Vikings. It was the longest Bears defensive touchdown since 2017, and Wright became the first player with a pick-six in his first game against his former team since Ha Ha Clinton-Dix did it in 2019. Wright's night wasn't perfect (he drew a 42-yard defensive pass interference penalty that led to a field goal), but he stepped up in the absence of a starter and showed his value to the Bears' secondary. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 1 result: Lost to the Steelers 34-32

Preseason ranking: 28

Best newcomer performance: RT Armand Membou

The No. 7 pick allowed no sacks and one QB pressure in his debut, committing zero penalties. It wasn't an easy assignment, either, as he faced Steelers edge rushers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Membou was physical and quick in the run game. On Braelon Allen's 8-yard TD run, Membou got to the second level quickly and made a key block. He was a big reason the Jets rushed for 182 yards. -- Rich Cimini

Week 1 result: Lost to the Colts 33-8

Preseason ranking: 20

Best newcomer performance: CB Rasul Douglas

There weren't a lot of things that went right Sunday, but Douglas entering the game after an injury to Storm Duck was one of them. Douglas made the most of his abrupt playing time, breaking up a pass in the first half and allowing just two catches on four targets. He has been in this system for only two weeks, but the Dolphins will need him moving forward. Duck is expected to miss multiple games with his injury. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 1 result: Lost to the Raiders 20-13

Preseason ranking: 23

Best newcomer performance: OLB Harold Landry III

Landry, who was voted a team captain for the first time since high school, totaled 2.5 sacks in his Patriots debut. First-year defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who also coached him in Tennessee, previously said, "He looks like a guy that's got something prove. I've always loved Harold. I see a more mature player that understands now in Year 8 what his role is and what he wants to be." -- Mike Reiss

Week 1 result: Lost to the Broncos 20-12

Preseason ranking: 32

Best newcomer performance: WR Chimere Dike

Dike was thrust into the returner job after the Titans released James Proche. The rookie responded by returning a kick 71 yards to the Broncos' 24-yard line, setting up kicker Joey Slye for a field goal just before halftime. Dike hit 20.5 mph on the return, which was the top speed for a Titans ball carrier on the day, per NFL Next Gen Stats. In total, he had 144 yards on four kick returns. -- Turron Davenport

Week 1 result: Lost to the Bengals 17-16

Preseason ranking: 30

Best newcomer performance: TE Harold Fannin Jr.

Fannin, a third-round pick, caught seven passes Sunday -- the most by a rookie tight end in Week 1 since the AFL/NFL merger in 1967. He is technically the Browns' second tight end behind David Njoku, but he was a de facto starter since they used 12 personnel (two tight ends) on half of their plays. They were effective with it, scoring a touchdown and registering a 45.7% success rate on 35 such plays. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Week 1 result: Lost to the Jaguars 26-10

Preseason ranking: 27

Best newcomer performance: WR Tetairoa McMillan

The No. 8 pick made an immediate impact, leading the team in targets (9), catches (5) and receiving yards (68). He could have made a bigger impact had he hauled in a 33-yard touchdown pass from QB Bryce Young on fourth-and-5 late in the third quarter. McMillan got one hand on the ball but wasn't able to haul it in as the defender pulled his arm away. -- David Newton

Week 1 result: Lost to the Commanders 21-6

Preseason ranking: 29

Best newcomer performance: LB Brian Burns

There wasn't a lot to choose from in this game, but Burns filled up the stat sheet. He had a pair of sacks, two tackles for a loss and six total tackles. His 9.1% sack percentage was the third highest of any player in Week 1. And even after he left the field at one point to have his ankle taped, he was a major factor. Hardly a surprise considering the Pro Bowl edge rusher had a really strong summer. -- Jordan Raanan

Week 1 result: Lost to the Cardinals 20-13

Preseason ranking: 31

Best newcomer performance: LT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Banks, the No. 9 pick, quietly had a solid debut at left tackle, giving up two pressures and no sacks in 46 pass-blocking snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He also had no penalties in a game riddled with them -- every other Saints offensive lineman had a penalty. With right tackle Taliese Fuaga leaving the game in the second half and guard Trevor Penning unable to play due to injury, the rookie's debut was an encouraging sign. -- Katherine Terrell