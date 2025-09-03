Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have signed running back Hunter Luepke to a two-year extension worth up to $7.5 million, a source told ESPN.

The deal, according to the source, includes a little more than $5 million guaranteed.

Luepke is the third Cowboy to sign an extension since the start of training camp, joining tight end Jake Ferguson (four years, $52 million) and cornerback DaRon Bland (four years, $92 million) -- and he might not be the last.

The Cowboys also are in discussions with Pro Bowl left guard Tyler Smith regarding an extension that could make him the highest paid interior offensive lineman. Smith is under contract through next season, with the Cowboys picking up his $21.3 million fifth-year option as a former first-round pick.

Asked Tuesday about the talks, Smith said, "Obviously everything will happen in due time. I think the most important thing for us is just focusing on Thursday."

Luepke was set to be a restricted free agent after the season. He signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of North Dakota State.

In two seasons, Luepke has 18 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and 15 catches for 129 yards but his value is in his versatility.

In addition to playing fullback, he can lineup as a tailback and tight end. He is also a core special teamer.

"Hunter Luepke," coach Brian Schottenheimer said in camp, "is a total stud."