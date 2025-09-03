Stephen A. Smith calls out Dan Orlovsky for his list of what it will take for Justin Fields to lead the Jets to the playoffs. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Just days ahead of the season opener, New York Jets right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a significant arm injury in practice that could require surgery, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Vera-Tucker, injured Tuesday, is seeking a second opinion, sources told Schefter. The Jets had no comment Wednesday, as they had no practice and no media availability. This is a familiar pattern for Vera-Tucker, who has missed extended time in two of his four seasons because of injuries.

The Jets were counting on Vera-Tucker, perhaps their best overall lineman, to ease the transition for rookie right tackle Armand Membou.

This is a tough blow for Vera-Tucker, 26, who is in the final year of his rookie contract. A first-round draft pick in 2021, he is making a guaranteed $15.3 million -- the amount of his fifth-year option.

Early in training camp, first-year Jets coach Aaron Glenn expressed an interest in extending Vera-Tucker's contract. Glenn called him "a great player," adding, "hopefully, at some point, we can try to talk and get something done."

Vera-Tucker's durability is an issue. He missed 10 games in 2022 with a torn triceps and 12 games in 2023 because of a torn Achilles. Coincidentally, both injuries occurred in Denver.

Vera-Tucker's latest injury was first reported Wednesday by The Athletic.

The offensive line, thought to be one of the Jets' strengths, will have to be shuffled as they prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Center Joe Tippmann, who has played right guard in the past, could slide over to replace Vera-Tucker. Josh Myers, a longtime Green Bay Packers starter, would play center. Tippmann and Myers waged a summer-long battle at center, and Glenn still hadn't declared a winner in that competition.

The Jets have another situation on the line that bears watching. Left guard John Simpson missed time in the preseason with a back ailment, but he returned to practice Tuesday and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.

At the beginning of camp, Vera-Tucker talked optimistically about the season, noting this was the first offseason since 2022 that he didn't have to rehab from a major injury.

"I tell people all the time, this is the best I've ever felt coming off an offseason," he said in late July.

Vera-Tucker was voted a captain earlier in the week by his teammates.