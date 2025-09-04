Stephen A. Smith says that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys need to focus on "how to the handle their business." (2:26)

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season is finally here, and league insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano are breaking down the biggest questions, latest news and notable buzz heading into the season opener.

The top story of the past week was the Cowboys trading star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Packers last Thursday. Now that the dust has settled a bit, where does that leave Dallas? Jeremy and Dan checked in with sources around the league.

But they have more ahead of Week 1. Our insiders also made picks for under-the-radar teams that could make the playoffs, predicted which players could break out in Week 1, pointed out coaching situations that need fast starts and even gave some fantasy football advice based on what they are hearing. It's all here, as Dan and Jeremy answer big questions and empty their reporting notebooks with the latest heading into Week 1.

What are people in the league saying about the ceiling for this Parsons-less Dallas team in 2025?

Graziano: I think the offense is expected be good as long as quarterback Dak Prescott stays healthy. The addition of wide receiver George Pickens makes the Cowboys potentially explosive in the passing game, and while their running back room might be uninspiring, they'll run effectively if the offensive line performs.

There's obviously curiosity about whether the Cowboys can generate a consistent pass rush post-Parsons, but Dallas coaches would point out that they had already begun building their defense without him in training camp, as he didn't participate. The Cowboys believe their defense is in a good place in terms of learning the scheme. There's skepticism around the league, but I don't think anyone is writing them off completely. When Prescott has been healthy, they've generally been a playoff team.

Fowler: People inside in league are not as down on Dallas as fans and media seem to be right now. The loss of Parsons hurts, but the Cowboys have been a sneaky good drafting team over the past decade and have three former Day 2 edge rusher picks -- Sam Williams, Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku -- ready to go. The roster has talent. And the Pickens addition received attention around the league. Evaluators know how good he can be in 2025 in a contract year with a proven quarterback. Despite all that, Philadelphia and Washington are considered a cut above in the division, which seems right.

Graziano: And that's fair. But it has been 21 years since a team repeated as NFC East champion, so that takes Philly out of the mix! And if Washington takes a step back, who knows? This could be one of those NFC East seasons where you don't need 12 or 13 wins to take the title, which sets up well for the Cowboys.

play 2:16 Why Stephen A. is still baffled Jerry Jones let Micah Parsons leave Stephen A. Smith details why the Micah Parsons trade was an egregious deal.

Fowler: Dallas' schedule is manageable, too. If the Cowboys can somehow get past Philly on Thursday night, winnable games await in Weeks 2 and 3 (Giants at home, Bears on the road). Then it's the Packers at home for the Parsons reunion.

Who's your pick for an under-the-radar team that will make the playoffs?

Fowler: New England Patriots. Mike Vrabel's presence has already paid off. Quarterback Drake Maye is poised for a Year 2 jump. The defensive tackle duo of Christian Barmore and Milton Williams has a chance to be special. Two of their AFC East rivals (Dolphins and Jets) appear to be in transition. Running back TreVeyon Henderson has the explosiveness to break off big runs. And Josh McDaniels is a proven playcaller.

Offensive line and wide receiver remain concerns, but New England has made efforts to address both spots. The Patriots haven't produced a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019. For this to work, someone -- paging Stefon Diggs -- needs to break that streak. A wild-card spot feels attainable.

Graziano: Arizona Cardinals. The NFC West teams could finish the season in any order and it wouldn't surprise me. Arizona is in Year 3 with Jonathan Gannon as head coach and Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator, and the fact that they didn't change any offensive personnel in the offseason indicates they believe they're on track there. Quarterback Kyler Murray is another year removed from his knee injury and has one more offseason working in Petzing's system. So if it doesn't hum this season, you must wonder how long ownership will stick with the plan.

Defensively, they made some aggressive additions, signing away edge rusher Josh Sweat from the Super Bowl champs, using a second-round pick on cornerback Will Johnson (who slipped in the draft because of injury concerns) and bringing back the ageless Calais Campbell. It's time for Arizona to show it can move beyond being a team that hovers around .500 and fades in December.

Which player is going to come out of nowhere in Week 1 -- and make an impact all season?

Graziano: It could be Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten. I don't know how the Jaguars' running back room will shake out, and I'm not sure they do yet, either. Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby are the incumbents, but the Jags drafted Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen Jr., who profiles as a third-down back, in the seventh. The veterans might get the first shot, but the new front office and coaching staff drafted Tuten and Allen and have plans for them.

Tuten is the most explosive of the group -- a "home run hitter" in the Jaguars' eyes. If he's able to pick up the offense and acclimate to the NFL quickly, that explosiveness could lead to greater opportunities sooner rather than later.

Fowler: Great pick. I'll go with 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall. The 49ers' receiver room has been decimated by injury, with Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from last season's knee injury and Jauan Jennings (calf) potentially needing time to ramp up after recently returning to the lineup. And word out of San Francisco is that Pearsall is poised for a Year 2 jump. The 49ers have been a top-five passing offense during Brock Purdy's two full seasons as starting quarterback, so chances at chunk yardage will be there. Kyle Shanahan will make it so.

Another player to watch is rookie Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. He might be Washington's RB4 right now, but every time I asked somebody there about their backfield plans, Croskey-Merritt was mentioned early and often. The Commanders are very high on him.

Graziano: I'm also curious to see what the Browns have planned for third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. A ludicrously productive tight end in college, Fannin was used in a variety of ways at Bowling Green and the Browns say they believe they can deploy him all over the formation. He's likely to team with David Njoku in the two-tight-end formations coach Kevin Stefanski loves to use. Fannin probably will stay on the field if he shows he can handle blocking responsibilities. And if he can consistently get open, that probably will earn him more targets from Joe Flacco or whomever else ends up playing QB for the Browns this season.

Fowler: Here's a deep-cut sleeper for you ... Cardinals edge rusher Jordan Burch. His name came up a few times when I've asked scouts for Rookie of the Year candidates, so don't be surprised if the third-round pick makes an early impact. Arizona has some sneaky-good talent, so it's up to some of the recent draft picks to flash greatness.

Which head coach most needs a strong start in September?

Fowler: The Giants' Brian Daboll. Any coach with a 19-33-1 record through three seasons could use early momentum. Ownership has been patient with the Giants' rebuild, and this was Daboll's first offseason with a high-pedigree rookie quarterback to develop. The early returns on Jaxson Dart are very good, so I'm not labeling September some sort of win-this-month-or-else scenario.

But the schedule is tough. The first four opponents -- Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs and Chargers -- won a combined 45 games last season. Setting a tone against that gauntlet would be useful. The Giants' roster has improved, and the team has a defensive line good enough to dictate terms of victory.

Graziano: Hot-seat talk in early September is dicey, so I'll start with the disclaimer that I have no inside information to make me think these guys are in any immediate trouble. But given the Bengals' aspirations and their history of poor September starts under Zac Taylor, he could use a strong start if only for his own sanity.

Fowler: For sure, a fast start would take the pressure off in Cincy. I'd also argue that Colts coach Shane Steichen fits the mold. Picking Daniel Jones over Anthony Richardson Sr. at quarterback was a bold move, considering the franchise's investment in Richardson as the No. 4 pick in 2023. But Steichen believes Jones gives the Colts the best chance to win. Proving that to be correct early would ease tension.

Graziano: One more. This team gives coaches a lot of runway, but the Cowboys' hiring of Brian Schottenheimer was widely criticized outside of the building. It was well-received inside the building, where Schottenheimer is well-liked and respected. People are excited to see him get his chance. But to the extent that the Cowboys care about outside opinions, a Thursday night upset in Philadelphia and a fast start would go a long way toward making the Schottenheimer move look good.

What is one thing you heard this preseason that could help fantasy managers win their leagues?

Graziano: I'm drafting Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka everywhere I can. The Bucs loved him before picking in the first round in April, and they've grown to covet him even more since. They believe he can play any of the wide receiver positions in their offense, which is a good thing because Chris Godwin Jr. still isn't back from last year's gruesome season-ending injury and Jalen McMillan is out for a while because of a neck injury.

Expect the Bucs to use Egbuka in the slot and on the outside as needed. Given how mature and polished a player they already believe him to be, he could get a ton of targets in one of the league's top offenses and hold onto a starting role even when Tampa's receiver corps is back to full strength.

play 1:13 Will Emeka Egbuka be a top-25 fantasy WR this season? Daniel Dopp breaks down Emeka Egbuka's chances of becoming a top-25 fantasy WR.

Fowler: Rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden should get a lot of targets, too. The Packers' first-round pick has greatly impressed coaches so far. "Phenomenal," one Packers source told me of Golden's presence. "Makes a wow play every day." Golden is listed as a starter already and the Packers aren't hiding their affection for him. It's not like one of those situations where you hear, "Oh, he's a rookie, he's coming along." It's, "No, this guy can play." The Packers will utilize two-tight-end sets often and Romeo Doubs is still a prime option, but Golden's talent looks undeniable.

Also, Panthers receiver Xavier Legette, a first-rounder from 2024, will be a factor in Carolina. Teammate Jaycee Horn told me Legette reminds him of A.J. Brown with his combination of physicality and speed.

What else are you hearing this week?

Graziano's notes:

Based on everything I've been told this week, I would be shocked if Parsons doesn't play in some fashion for the Packers against the Lions on Sunday. It's too soon for Parsons to know the entire defense, and he probably isn't in football shape yet since he didn't practice in training camp. But the Packers should be able to draw up a play package that maximizes Parsons' impact as an edge rusher in key situations, then continue ramping him up during the early weeks of the season.

The Chiefs are very excited by how rookie left tackle Josh Simmons has performed this summer. One person I spoke to mentioned Simmons' ability to recover mid-play when he's beaten off the snap. Coaches say he doesn't make the same mistake twice, and though some growing pains should be expected, the Chiefs have a high degree of trust in their first-round pick's ability to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side. With 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia moving inside to left guard, the Chiefs consider themselves more solid on the offensive line than they were last season, when they ended up having to play veteran guard Joe Thuney at left tackle during the postseason and were exposed against the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

One unresolved under-the-radar contract situation to watch is that of Steelers veteran defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. Heyward adjusted his contract last year, and as a result his 2025 salary of $13.25 million is about half of what the top defensive tackles in the league earn. He has been practicing but also made it clear he wants a raise. This could get resolved before Sunday's opener, and the relationship between the team and their 14-year veteran mainstay is strong enough that it's hard to imagine him sitting out the game. But as with any player, his leverage only increases if he forces the team to confront life without him -- especially with rookie first-rounder Derrick Harmon set to sit out Sunday's game because of an injury. The Steelers probably could resolve this by adding some cash and reachable incentives. Until then, it's worth keeping an eye on.

play 1:05 J.J. Watt to McAfee: Anticipation is building around Steelers J.J. Watt tells Pat McAfee there's growing anticipation around the Steelers' offense and Aaron Rodgers.

If both offensive coordinators have their way, the Steelers-Jets game could be over in less than 2½ hours. Both teams want to run the ball and keep the other team's offense off the field. The Steelers are putting an offense together around a young line and a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers who signed in June. It could take some time for it to come together. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith probably will design a conservative game plan against the tough Jets defense to put Rodgers in do-no-harm situations in an attempt to steal a road win.

As for the Jets, my understanding is that the offense plans to employ a run-heavy, keep-away style leaning on running backs Breece Hall, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, along with quarterback Justin Fields' running ability. The Jets hope to get early leads and lean on their strengths. At some point, Fields will have to make plays from the pocket in big third-down spots. If his ability to do that surpasses expectations, the Jets could maybe expand their offense from there. But in the meantime, expect them to run, run and run some more.

We mentioned above that the Cardinals' offense remains mostly intact from what it was entering last season. The one new guy is right guard Isaiah Adams, who started the final five games of last season. But there was one key departure that people around the league noticed -- offensive line coach Klayton Adams, who was hired as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator. Adams had a significant role in the design and implementation of the Cardinals' run game the past two seasons; only the Ravens and Eagles have rushed for more yards in that span than Arizona. It also thinks highly of new offensive line coach Justin Frye, who held the same role for Ohio State last season, but this is Frye's first NFL job after 18 years as a college assistant. The Cardinals did retain assistant offensive line coach Chris Cook, who came in with Gannon and Petzing in 2023, so there's some continuity. But working with Jeff Saturday for the past half-decade or so has drilled into my mind the importance of the offensive line coach, so I have half an eye on this situation.

With no sense of when Joe Mixon might return from his injury, the Texans are piecing things together at running back. They kept five backs -- Nick Chubb, Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, British Brooks and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks. Chubb seems to be the starter for now, but he hasn't shown the same explosiveness post-injury that he had earlier in his career, which could open the door for Pierce or Marks to take on a larger role. It'll be interesting to see how many of these guys are active on game days, since Brooks and Pierce are too valuable on special teams to be inactive. But until someone steps up and shows more than they have so far, expect the Texans to use the run game to set up a passing game they believe will be more dynamic in C.J. Stroud's third year than it was in a disappointing 2024 that led to the firing of offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Fowler's notes:

The Anthony Richardson situation is one I will watch closely throughout the season. Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson -- who publicly questioned trust in the Colts to our Stephen Holder after Richardson lost the QB battle to Jones -- met in person last week with Colts general manager Chris Ballard to clear the air. Jackson called the meeting "very constructive," and just a chance for sides to "let feelings be known." Though a trade was not requested, the topic was broached in this meeting. Ballard reinforced that Indy has no plans to trade Richardson and still believes in the quarterback. Richardson isn't making any waves -- he will remain professional, backing up Jones and maintaining his readiness. But part of his camp's frustration is that all parties acknowledge patience would be required when Richardson was drafted. He entered the league with one year as a full-time high school starter and one year as a starter at Florida. He has admitted publicly that his leadership and maturity were not up to par in 2024, which contributed to his in-season benching. But despite that, Richardson is 8-7 as an NFL starter, including two fourth-quarter comebacks late last season. He also worked on improving his regimen, leadership, mechanics, diet and ability to layer short-to-intermediate throws, resulting in improvement in camp that ultimately wasn't enough to win the job. But the Colts know Richardson has a chance to play this season. This situation feels far from settled -- and raises questions about how franchises fail young quarterbacks along the way.

A few notes from the Parsons fallout. One team that inquired about Parsons' availability but ultimately didn't pursue aggressively was Carolina. The Panthers made a call but did not formally offer a trade package to Dallas. Carolina would have made sense because the Cowboys were looking for a premier defensive tackle, which Carolina has in Derrick Brown. ... In our reporting, multiple team execs believed that Parsons was intrigued by several teams in the process, including the Ravens and Chiefs. This was moot -- the Cowboys were focused on getting the best deal they could. And the Chiefs were never in it. But it's noteworthy nonetheless. ... Also, don't be surprised if Green Bay eventually moves former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness inside in certain packages as Parsons gets acclimated. Van Ness' frame (6-foot-5, 272 pounds) gives him some positional flexibility.

Chargers running back Najee Harris (eye) has jumped right back into the fray upon returning from his injury. He has practiced fully since returning to the lineup and was cleared for contact this past Friday. The Chargers have been pleased with his progress and the Chiefs have prepared with the assumption Harris will be in the lineup Friday. Rookie Omarion Hampton has impressed this camp, and I'm expecting enough carries to go around for both in Greg Roman's offense.

As far as the Chiefs, don't be surprised if familiar faces Isiah Pacheco and JuJu Smith-Schuster are factors in Brazil. Pacheco looks healthy and is running hard. And with Rashee Rice suspended for six games, the Chiefs trust Smith-Schuster in their three-receiver sets. Not sure how many targets he'll get, but he'll be a factor. And Mahomes looks ready to fire off some explosive plays. He is coming off one of his better camps, playing "fast, fun and free" as one team source said, and getting back to creatively trying difficult plays that only he can make. Perhaps that's an experimental practice thing, but Kansas City believes Mahomes is close to hitting those explosive plays on a regular basis again.

