C.J. Stroud joins "First Take" to discuss how the Texans' offensive line has improved as a unit to protect him better in the 2025 NFL season. (1:13)

HOUSTON -- There were a lot of questions about the Houston Texans' offensive line this offseason, mainly focused on its ability to be able to better protect quarterback C.J. Stroud.

But don't ask coach DeMeco Ryans about the unit.

"Quite frankly, I'm tired of talking about it," Ryans said. "It's time to go play, and let's see how our five match up against a great defensive line."

The new-look unit will have a stout task to open the season Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), as the Texans prepare for the Los Angeles Rams and a defensive line that features Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse.

When asked about his confidence level in the offensive line going into Week 1 against the Rams, who ranked ninth in quarterback pressures (35.6%) last season, Ryans replied, "We'll see."

"There's been questions all offseason about our offensive line," Ryans said. "Everybody wants to know who's going out there, who is this guy at this position, that position, it's just a lot of talk."

Ryans' feistiness stems from constant chatter about the Texans' offensive line dating back to last season when the unit allowed Stroud to be sacked 52 times -- where only Caleb Williams was sacked more. And in the playoffs, the pass protection was worse, as Stroud was sacked 11 times in two games.

So the Texans completely revamped the offensive line, and when training camp rolled around, there were four spots up for grabs. The only player with a secured spot coming into camp was utility man Tytus Howard, who was a returning starter from 2024.

There was also a new offensive coordinator in charge of structuring the line in Nick Caley, who has a New England Patriots background (2015-2022). The last two seasons he was with the Rams as the tight ends coach and then added the pass game coordinator role in 2024.

After camp, the coaching staff settled with rookie Aireontae Ersery starting at left tackle after battling with Cam Robinson and Blake Fisher. Laken Tomlinson is at left guard, Jake Andrews is the starting center and Ed Ingram mans the right guard spot.

Texans offensive linemen, from left, Austin Deculus, Jaylon Thomas and Aireontae Ersery work out. Houston hopes its re-vamped line can protect C.J. Stroud better. Ashley Landis/AP

The biggest question is can they protect the quarterback? But Stroud has confidence in his line.

"I think one thing about this group that I'm really proud of is that they're dogs from left to right," Stroud said. "I think everybody that we got up there loves to play and plays really hard. The effort is there. I think we've got a great challenge."

There's optimism about the unit that could be the key for the Texans' Super Bowl hopes. Howard is the leader now that Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil is gone. He's preached about the new mentality for the line and how they're blocking out the noise that sometimes slipped into the locker room last year when they struggled.

"The biggest thing for us right now is, as a group, we're not worried about the expectations from everybody else," Howard told ESPN. "We have expectations of ourselves, and we have goals that we want to reach as a group. We got to put in the work."

Still, the questions are there. The majority of the unit is either inexperienced or struggled last season. Ingram (10%), Robinson (12%) and Tomlinson (9.1%) allowed pressure rates that were among the top-10 most at their positions, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Andrews, a 2023 fourth-round pick by the Patriots, has played in two games as a rookie -- starting one. Then in 2024, Andrews missed the season after suffering a torn meniscus in training camp, and he was released by the Patriots in April.

Ersery, a second-round rookie out of Minnesota, shined in training camp -- earning him the starting role.

"I know everybody's gonna go look at me like I'm easy money, but they're gonna figure it out soon," Ersery told ESPN. "Going against a good opponent kind of just lets you see where you are at in your game."

One thing's for certain about that statement as the Texans travel to SoFi Stadium, Ryans is ready for everyone to see where his team is at as well.