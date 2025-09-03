Open Extended Reactions

SAO PAULO -- Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris, who missed all of training camp because of an eye injury sustained in a fireworks mishap, is expected to start in Friday's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harris was listed as having fully participated in practice.

"He says he's ready, and he looks ready to go," Harbaugh said. "Really hard to predict play counts. He's going to play football and have at it. That's the mindset."

Harris was on the field with his teammates Wednesday for a light on-field work session just hours after the team arrived in São Paulo. In front of hundreds of reporters, Harris once again wore a helmet with a tinted visor, which he has done whenever he has practiced in front of the public this summer.

Harris said Monday that he didn't care what people think he might be doing based on the perception that he could be wearing shades to hide what he calls a "superficial" injury. He has participated in just six practices with the Chargers.

"I'm ramping up to it, just trying to get back in that football shape," Harris said Monday. "But I am feeling good, though, and we'll just see where it leads."