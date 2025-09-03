Louis Riddick weighs in on whether the Bills or Ravens will have what it takes to knock off the Chiefs in the AFC. (1:16)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews downplayed his return to Buffalo, where he made a devastating drop in a 27-25 divisional round loss to the Bills.

"At the end of the day, this is a new season," Andrews said Wednesday. "It's two really good teams going against each other. I'm going to play my part, I'm going to do my job to the best of my ability, which I'm excited about. It's an incredible opportunity for this organization, for me, this team."

Eight months ago, Andrews made the most critical mistake of his Pro Bowl career when he failed to catch a 2-point conversion that would have tied the score with 1:33 remaining. He didn't speak to reporters after that game and later wrote on social media that he was "absolutely gutted by what happened."

Now, as the Ravens open the season in Buffalo on Sunday night, Andrews was asked how he put that disappointing game behind him.

"I'm a pro; this is what I do," Andrews said. "This is what I love to do. This is my whole entire world. So, for me, it's about focusing, doing my job, and just knowing the type of player that I can be in this offense and for this organization, for the city, and I've never lost sight of that."

Andrews has drawn heated criticism on social media since that playoff loss. There was speculation that the Ravens might trade the franchise's career touchdown leader.

"I know the type of competitor Mark is, and he's not going to let one moment [or] one bad thing [that] happen to set him back," Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "He's a true warrior. He's going to push forward through those moments, and I know he's excited to prove himself and everyone else that he's still that guy."

"Absolutely gutted" after dropping a potential game-tying 2-point conversion in last year's playoff game vs. the Bills, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said he's focused on this being a new season. "I'm a pro; this is what I do," he said. Getty Images

Andrews, 29, is coming off a season in which he led all tight ends with 11 touchdowns, which tied for the team's second-most TD catches in a single season. He had his struggles in 2024, however, totaling 39.6 yards receiving per game, which was his lowest since his 2018 rookie season.

Then, Andrews' season ended with a crushing fourth quarter in Buffalo, where he fumbled to end one drive and later dropped the 2-point conversion.

"He's been doing this for a long time," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He's been in a lot of tough stadiums [and] a lot of tough environments to play football. He's a great football player. He works really hard [and is] very prepared for the game."

Andrews has been quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite target since they were both drafted by Baltimore seven years ago. On Wednesday, Jackson said that Andrews remains the player who loves football and wants to win.

"[He's] the same guy," Jackson said. "Nothing has changed."