ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen won a bit of a big award this offseason, becoming NFL MVP for the first time in his career. But he says he thinks another member of his family should be considered for an award of her own.

In an interview that appeared on HBO's "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday night, Allen discussed his wife, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld's, performance in the movie, "Sinners." The Buffalo Bills quarterback -- a noted movie buff -- gave the movie an A-plus grade.

"Because it combines a lot of different aspects of life," Allen said. "My wife absolutely kills it, and hopefully, award season coming around, people make the right decision."

Allen said in the interview with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt that he cried at the end of the movie at its premiere.

"I was just so proud of her," Allen said with a bright smile on his face. "I get emotional thinking about it, but it was a pretty cool experience."

"I'm just there trying to support her, in whatever way that I can," Allen said. "And that was her moment, and I'm so glad she got to shine."

"Sinners" starred Michael B. Jordan and grossed over $300 million worldwide.

Steinfeld and Allen were married May 31 after announcing their engagement last November.