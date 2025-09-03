Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs erased any doubt about his status, saying he's ready for Week 1 of the NFL season after tearing his right ACL last October.

"A healthy me is a happy me," he said Wednesday. "So I'm really happy right now."

Diggs and the Patriots host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, CBS), and the 11-year NFL veteran responded emphatically when asked if he might be on a "pitch count" to ease him back into action.

"Hell no!" he said with a smile. "I don't make the rules. We'll see how it goes, but I really hope not."

Diggs, 31, did not play in the preseason but passed his initial physical at the start of training camp. He didn't miss any practices, although the team limited his workload at times.

He also spoke sparingly with the media about his progress, which led him to apologize Wednesday and explain that he needed the time away to focus and get himself in the right mindset physically and mentally.

"I'm just really thankful," he said. "Ten months without football [games] is rough. It's my day job, it's my love, it's my passion. So I went without it for a very long time. At this point, I'm appreciating where I'm at right now. You get back to doing what you love. I'm around some good individuals. It's fun. It's new. It's obviously going to be an adjustment, but we're trying to get this show on the road. We're trying to start 1-0."

Diggs projects as a starter alongside third-year pro Kayshon Boutte, with DeMario "Pop" Douglas in the slot and nine-year veteran Mack Hollins next on the depth chart, followed by rookie Kyle Williams (third round, Washington State) and Efton Chism III (undrafted, Eastern Washington).

Second-year quarterback Drake Maye noted his evolving connection with Diggs.

"It's been awesome to bond with such a high-level player," Maye said. "I think it's going to continue to show as the game comes closer and closer; how much he's elevating his game and elevating his practice style. I think you'll see good energy from Stef, and I'm looking forward to getting him the rock and letting him do his thing."

Diggs is in his first year with the Patriots after playing for the Vikings (2015-2019), Bills (2020-2023) and Texans (2024). Of developing a rapport with Maye, he said: "It's fun. He's a young quarterback. He has a lot of confidence. A strong arm. At that time in camp where everyone is trying to peak at the right time, I'm seeing a lot of good things."

Diggs also acknowledged that playing in offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels' system could mean he doesn't see the same number of targets as he has in the past. He insists he's OK with that.

"It's a different offense and we got a lot of weapons," Diggs said. "For me, I'm not going in there like, 'Man, I need this.' Nah, it's not that kind of party. We have a lot of guys that can make plays at a high level. And what I'm accustomed to doesn't mean it's right or wrong. It is what it is.

"At this point in my career, I'm just excited to just get out there and put more pressure on [the defense], make the most of opportunities. My receivers coach, Todd [Downing], says, 'Eat what's on your plate.' If everybody got some plays here or there, whatever you got -- this many targets or that many targets -- eat what's on your plate. That's what is important to me at this point -- squeezing that lemon and making fruit punch. That's what I'm trying to do."