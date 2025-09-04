Which NFL players have scored the most points in a season?

Open Extended Reactions

LaDainian Tomlinson had a season for the record books in 2006. The Hall of Fame running back led the NFL with 1,815 rushing yards, averaging 5.2 yards per carry, and had a single-season record 31 total touchdowns (28 rushing and three receiving).

Tomlinson's efforts led to him earning NFL MVP honors and helped the San Diego Chargers to a 14-2 record. His 31 scores amounted to 186 points, the most by a player in a season in NFL history. Tomlinson bested the previous record of 176 points Paul Hornung scored in just 12 games for the Green Bay Packers in 1960.

Take a closer look at the most points scored by an NFL player in a single season:

186 - LaDainian Tomlinson (San Diego Chargers) in 2006

176 - Paul Hornung (Green Bay Packers) in 1960

168 - Shaun Alexander (Seattle Seahawks) in 2005

166 - David Akers (San Francisco 49ers) in 2011

164 - Gary Anderson (Minnesota Vikings) in 1998

163 - Jeff Wilkins (St. Louis Rams) in 2003

162 - Priest Holmes (Kansas City Chiefs) in 2003

161 - Mark Moseley (Washington) in 1983

160 - Marshall Faulk (St. Louis Rams) in 2000

158 - Chris Boswell (Pittsburgh Steelers) in 2024

158 - Greg Zuerlein (Los Angeles Rams) in 2017

158 - Matt Bryant (Atlanta Falcons) in 2016

158 - Stephen Gostkowski (New England Patriots) in 2013

