Open Extended Reactions

It's J.J. McCarthy time for the Minnesota Vikings.

McCarthy will make his first NFL career start for the Vikings on "Monday Night Football" against the host Chicago Bears (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC). After being drafted 10th by Minnesota in 2024, McCarthy underwent surgery in August of that year to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and missed the entire season.

The Vikings quarterback made his return last month and admitted there was a "little teardrop" during the national anthem prior to his first preseason game. The moment concluded a 364-day journey since his last game.

During three seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, McCarthy threw for 6,226 yards, 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He played a key role in Michigan's national championship-winning campaign in 2023.

McCarthy's first official NFL game Monday puts him in rare air.

He is projected to be the fourth quarterback over the past 20 seasons to make his first career start on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1, according to ESPN Research. History says it's a good omen for McCarthy and Viking fans -- each of the other three quarterbacks led their teams to a win.

Here's a look back at how the other three quarterbacks fared in their starts.

Stat line: 16-of-21, 198 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Darnold entered the league with plenty of hype after the New York Jets selected him at No. 3, but his debut began on a rough note. The former USC Trojans quarterback threw a pick-six on his first pass attempt before redeeming himself later in the game.

His first career touchdown pass was a 41-yard completion to Robbie Chosen in the second quarter. Darnold followed that up with a 21-yard strike to Quincy Enunwa for another score.

The Jets dominated the Lions 48-17, making Darnold the first quarterback to win his first start by 31 or more points since Tom Brady in 2001, according to ESPN Research.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Vikings, 2008

Stat line: 18-of-22, 178 passing yards, one passing and rushing touchdown

Rodgers spent three years behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre before making his first start in the NFL. He appeared in seven games during that span, throwing for 329 yards and one touchdown. Favre's first retirement opened the door for Rodgers.

He paced the Green Bay Packers in a 24-19 victory over Minnesota, throwing a touchdown on his first drive before rushing for one with 6:03 left in the game.

Philip Rivers at then-Oakland Raiders, 2006

Stat line: 8-of-11, 108 yards, one passing touchdown

With Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in the midst of his prime, Rivers didn't have to pass much in his first NFL start. In fact, Rivers' 11 pass attempts that game were the lowest of his career in a start -- he also threw 11 times in an October 2007 win against the Houston Texans.

He found his favorite target, Antonio Gates, for a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving the then-San Diego Chargers a 20-0 lead. They eventually added another score, capping off a 27-0 victory.