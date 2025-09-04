Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

It's the first time these NFC East rivals have opened a season against each other since 2000, when the Eagles cruised past the Cowboys 41-14. According to ESPN BET, Philadelphia enters as an 8.5-point favorite, the largest spread for a defending champion in a kickoff game since Tampa Bay in 2021, with Jalen Hurts leading an offense that looks to pick up right where it left off.

More recent history, though, leans in Dallas' favor.

While Philadelphia swept the series last season, Dak Prescott -- who missed both of those games -- is 4-1 against the Eagles since 2021, with 16 touchdown passes and just one interception in that span.

Can the Cowboys spoil the champs' home opener, or will the Eagles start their repeat bid with another statement win?

Follow along all night for live updates, highlights and the biggest moments from the NFL kickoff game.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.