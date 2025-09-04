Stephen A. Smith and Louis Riddick agree durability and availability will prevent the 49ers from winning more than 10 games. (1:40)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- After wide receiver Jauan Jennings returned to practice Monday and participated again Wednesday, the San Francisco 49ers bolstered his earning potential for 2025.

Jennings' agents, Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday night that the Niners and Jennings have agreed to add $3 million in play-time incentives to his contract for this season.

Jennings, who is entering the final season of the two-year contract he signed last offseason, can now earn up to $10.5 million. He is slated to become an unrestricted free agent after the season, as he and the Niners didn't come to an agreement on a long-term extension.

Earlier Wednesday, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't think "there's totally a resolution" with Jennings in terms of his contract, though he reiterated that the team would like to keep Jennings for 2025 and beyond. It was an indication that at least some contract modification could be coming, however.

"There's a business side but it's something that I think both sides would love to get worked out," Shanahan said. "Just don't know if we can."

While much was made of Jennings' contract situation during the 36 days of camp and the preseason he missed, he also was dealing with a calf injury that he suffered in the fourth practice of camp.

Shanahan said Wednesday that Jennings had imaging done before the team returned to practice Monday and that it showed the wideout is "good to go." Jennings was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, though Shanahan said Jennings will be ready to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Having him back on the practice field Monday was awesome," Shanahan said. "We love J.J. When he is not there, he is greatly missed. The way he carries himself, the energy he plays with and how good of a player he is makes everyone very excited."

San Francisco general manager John Lynch acknowledged last week that Jennings had requested a trade "a while ago" but said the team and player had moved past that, adding that the Niners had no interest in trading Jennings and that he would be expected to play once his calf healed.

That, apparently, happened in recent days, clearing the path for Jennings to return to practice and for him and the Niners to find a way to bolster his contract for this season. It's a similar playbook the Niners have followed for other players who have requested trades in the past.

Running back Raheem Mostert, receiver Deebo Samuel and kicker Robbie Gould have all requested trades in recent years, with the 49ers declining to deal them before either signing them to an extension (Samuel, Gould) or adjusting their contract (Mostert).

Jennings is coming off his best professional season. In 2024, he was the team's most productive wideout, posting 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs. The Niners also view Jennings as an elite run blocker for his position.

"I'm obviously super happy [he's back]," defensive end Nick Bosa said. "He came back on whatever our last practice was and already looked great making plays, so obviously that's huge for us."

In other receiver news Wednesday, the 49ers signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the active roster and re-signed veteran Russell Gage Jr. to the practice squad. Shanahan indicated that Valdes-Scantling and Gage will be active against the Seahawks on Sunday to go along with Jennings, Ricky Pearsall and Skyy Moore at the position.