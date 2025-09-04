Open Extended Reactions

The Koch family reportedly has agreed to purchase a 10% stake of the New York Giants.

The deal, which was first reported by Bloomberg, is pending approval by league owners, which could come as soon as their next meeting in October.

It would come at a valuation of $10 billion, which would surpass the then-North American professional record of $6.05 billion that Josh Harris' group paid to buy the Washington Commanders from former owner Dan Snyder in 2023.

The Mara and Tisch families announced in February they were exploring the possibility of selling a minority, noncontrolling stake in the team. They hired Moelis & Co. at the time to serve as their banker.

Julia Koch, the widow of David Koch, who died in 2019, has a net worth of $81.2 billion, according to Forbes. She and her family last year bought 15% of BSE Global, the company that owns the Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty.

A spokesperson for Koch had no comment when reached by email Thursday night.

The Mara family has owned the storied football franchise since its founding in 1925. John Mara is president and CEO, and his family and the Tisch family will continue to serve as majority owners.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.