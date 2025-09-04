Best NFL team records, by winning percentage and total wins

Open Extended Reactions

The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls famously embraced the mantra "72-10 don't mean a thing without the ring." The message was clear: A great regular season means nothing without also winning the championship.

The 2007 New England Patriots began their postseason run with a similar mindset after wrapping up the regular season with an unblemished 16-0 record.

Led by Tom Brady, the 2007 Patriots scored an NFL-best 36.8 points per game and compiled a point differential of plus-315, the highest in NFL history. Brady threw for 4,806 yards and a then-single-season record 50 touchdowns en route to winning his first of three NFL MVP awards.

The 2007 Patriots became the first NFL team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0) to complete a regular season undefeated. New England remains the only team to complete a 16-game regular season unbeaten, as the NFL switched to a 17-game slate in 2021. But unlike the '72 Dolphins and the '95-96 Bulls, the '07 Patriots were unable to win it all. New England was upset by the New York Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.

Here is a look at the teams with the best winning percentage in a single regular season in the Super Bowl era (since 1966):

2007 New England Patriots - 1.000 (16-0)

1972 Miami Dolphins - 1.000 (14-0)

2015 Carolina Panthers - .938 (15-1)

2011 Green Bay Packers - .938 (15-1)

2004 Pittsburgh Steelers - .938 (15-1)

1998 Minnesota Vikings - .938 (15-1)

1985 Chicago Bears - .938 (15-1)

1984 San Francisco 49ers - .938 (15-1)

Best winning percentage in a single regular season in NFL history

2007 New England Patriots - 1.000 (16-0)

1972 Miami Dolphins - 1.000 (14-0)

1948 Cleveland Browns -1.000 (14-0)

1942 Chicago Bears - 1.000 (11-0)

1934 Chicago Bears - 1.000 (13-0)

1923 Canton Bulldogs - 1.000 (11-0-1)

1922 Canton Bulldogs - 1.000 (10-0-2)

1920 Akron Pros - 1.000 (8-0-3)

2015 Carolina Panthers - .938 (15-1)

2011 Green Bay Packers - .938 (15-1)

2004 Pittsburgh Steelers - .938 (15-1)

1998 Minnesota Vikings - .938 (15-1)

1985 Chicago Bears - .938 (15-1)

1984 San Francisco 49ers - .938 (15-1)

Most wins in a single regular season in NFL history

2007 New England Patriots - 16

2024 Kansas City Chiefs - 15

2024 Detroit Lions - 15

2015 Carolina Panthers - 15

2011 Green Bay Packers - 15

2004 Pittsburgh Steelers - 15

1998 Minnesota Vikings - 15

1985 Chicago Bears - 15

1984 San Francisco 49ers - 15

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.