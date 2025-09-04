Best NFL team records, by winning percentage and total wins

The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls famously embraced the mantra "72-10 don't mean a thing without the ring." The message was clear: A great regular season means nothing without also winning the championship.
The 2007 New England Patriots began their postseason run with a similar mindset after wrapping up the regular season with an unblemished 16-0 record.
Led by Tom Brady, the 2007 Patriots scored an NFL-best 36.8 points per game and compiled a point differential of plus-315, the highest in NFL history. Brady threw for 4,806 yards and a then-single-season record 50 touchdowns en route to winning his first of three NFL MVP awards.
The 2007 Patriots became the first NFL team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins (14-0) to complete a regular season undefeated. New England remains the only team to complete a 16-game regular season unbeaten, as the NFL switched to a 17-game slate in 2021. But unlike the '72 Dolphins and the '95-96 Bulls, the '07 Patriots were unable to win it all. New England was upset by the New York Giants 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII.
Here is a look at the teams with the best winning percentage in a single regular season in the Super Bowl era (since 1966):
2007 New England Patriots - 1.000 (16-0)
1972 Miami Dolphins - 1.000 (14-0)
2015 Carolina Panthers - .938 (15-1)
2011 Green Bay Packers - .938 (15-1)
2004 Pittsburgh Steelers - .938 (15-1)
1998 Minnesota Vikings - .938 (15-1)
1985 Chicago Bears - .938 (15-1)
1984 San Francisco 49ers - .938 (15-1)
Best winning percentage in a single regular season in NFL history
2007 New England Patriots - 1.000 (16-0)
1972 Miami Dolphins - 1.000 (14-0)
1948 Cleveland Browns -1.000 (14-0)
1942 Chicago Bears - 1.000 (11-0)
1934 Chicago Bears - 1.000 (13-0)
1923 Canton Bulldogs - 1.000 (11-0-1)
1922 Canton Bulldogs - 1.000 (10-0-2)
1920 Akron Pros - 1.000 (8-0-3)
2015 Carolina Panthers - .938 (15-1)
2011 Green Bay Packers - .938 (15-1)
2004 Pittsburgh Steelers - .938 (15-1)
1998 Minnesota Vikings - .938 (15-1)
1985 Chicago Bears - .938 (15-1)
1984 San Francisco 49ers - .938 (15-1)
Most wins in a single regular season in NFL history
2007 New England Patriots - 16
2024 Kansas City Chiefs - 15
2024 Detroit Lions - 15
2015 Carolina Panthers - 15
2011 Green Bay Packers - 15
2004 Pittsburgh Steelers - 15
1998 Minnesota Vikings - 15
1985 Chicago Bears - 15
1984 San Francisco 49ers - 15
Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for the latest news, analysis, scores, stats, schedules and more.