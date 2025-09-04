Open Extended Reactions

A little over a week after he and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke publicly about the announcement for the first time.

The duo's engagement marked the latest chapter in a highly publicized relationship, dating back to when Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game during Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. A few months before, Kelce had joked on his "New Heights" podcast about trying and failing to connect with Swift at one of the singer/songwriter's Eras Tour concerts.

Ahead of Kansas City's season debut against the Los Angeles Chargers, Kelce talked about his engagement to Swift and the couple's relationship.

"I got one more ring from it," Kelce said, drawing laughs. "Ever since I've been dating Taylor, life has been fun, it's been exciting. Obviously, a lot more eyes -- and I accept that. I'm living life on a high."

Travis Kelce on his life & engagement with Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/F81eVNoYwT — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 4, 2025

Kelce and Swift's engagement announcement currently has 36 million likes on Instagram, one of the 10 most-liked posts in the platform's history.

The Chiefs' regular season will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night from Corinthians Arena in São Paulo.