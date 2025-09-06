Adam Schefter joins "Get Up" to discuss why the Giants could exceed expectations this season. (1:11)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Any hype and optimism that the New York Giants produced this summer primarily came from their defense. It's the unit responsible for carrying the franchise out of the self-made ditch it has dug the past couple of seasons.

It's for good reason: The Giants used their top draft pick on a pass rusher and made their two biggest free agent signings defensive players. They selected edge rusher Abdul Carter No. 3 in the draft, and added safety Jevon Holland ($45.3 million over three years) and cornerback Paulson Adebo ($54 million over three years). All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, top-five pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and $10 million-per-year middle linebacker Bobby Okereke were already on the roster.

Now it's time for a return on investment beginning Week 1 on Sunday against the Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox). The expectations, both internally and externally, are high for the Giants' defense.

"I feel like everything's going to be on show this Sunday," Carter said. "I don't really want to talk about it too much. I just know that we are relentless. The effort we play with, the violence, it's all going to be on show this Sunday."

Of course the Giants have to do it, but the potential is there. "I feel like we don't have any limits," Carter added.

Lawrence said this was the most talented group he has been a part of since joining the Giants in 2019.

"Talent wise, yeah, it is definitely unbelievable," he said.

The defensive line and pass rush seemingly have everyone excited.

"This is the best D-line I've ever played with. Hands down," safety Tyler Nubin said. "It's a top line."

"As far as the depth and talent, by far [the best I've been on]," said veteran defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches Sr., who is in his 10th professional season and with his third team. "By far."

For the first time in a while, this provides hope. The Giants, based on talent alone, have the fourth-ranked defense, according to ESPN fantasy and NFL analyst Mike Clay's 2025 projections. They have the second-best edge rusher group and a top-10 interior defensive line unit.

That gives defensive coordinator Shane Bowen something to build around, and makes one wonder just how good his unit can be this season. Top 10? Top 5? Top 3?

Putting any numbers on it is something the players are trying to avoid.

"Yeah, going into Week 1, I think it's ... make the plays you're supposed to make," Bowen said. "Let's make sure we're in the right spots, we know what to do, we're playing fast, playing physical, and when we get an opportunity, let's make those plays. When we get a one-on-one block, let's find a way to win our one-on-ones. Don't got to be anything spectacular."

It's fair to be reluctant about crowning a unit that was ranked 24th last season. But last year, the Giants saw firsthand -- in their own conference -- that it's possible for a defense to have an immediate turnaround. The Philadelphia Eagles' defense went from being ranked 26th to first in the span of a year -- and played a major role in their winning the Super Bowl.

The Giants see that kind of turnaround potential for their defense as well.

"We could be anything we want to be, honestly. And that's not a cliché to say for me because I'm looking at it, I'm watching it, I'm going through tape, I'm hearing conversations, I'm seeing leadership. I'm seeing guys do stuff to show they care," Lawrence said. "And that's the biggest thing. You got to keep wanting to improve and be humble enough to improve, and that's what it's been."

The team's defensive captains, Lawrence, Burns and Okereke, have been cautious about heaping too much praise on Carter and the defense as a whole. They know being good on paper doesn't mean much once the season starts. It's about proving it on the field.

The first test will come against the Commanders. It's not the Giants' pass rush that will likely dictate their success; they know that. It's their ability to stop the run, especially against a Washington offense that leans heavily on its rushing attack and mobile quarterback Jayden Daniels' legs.

The Giants' run defense has been a problem in recent years. They finished 27th last season, allowing 136.2 yards per game on the ground. But they signed defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris, a physical cornerback in Adebo and a versatile safety in Holland, and drafted lineman Darius Alexander in the third round to help.

"Obviously we know our pass rush is going to be lethal, so playing dominant in the run game, that's definitely the expectation," Okereke said. "We've been working hard on that. So a dominant showing in the run game can support the pass rush and support the back end to help make plays like we expect to."

If they aren't able to consistently stop the run, the pass rush will be slowed and the strength of the defense will be minimized.

Considering the resources they poured into that side of the ball, it will be hard for the Giants to win many games. The defense seems to know the fate of this team rests on its shoulders.

"The expectation is the defense being the staple of the team," Nunez-Roches said.

Now it needs to live up to the hype.