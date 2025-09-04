Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers were New York Jets teammates for two seasons, and they connected for 98 receptions in 2024, but their relationship apparently ended when the passes did.

On Thursday, Wilson said he hasn't kept in touch with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, who was released by the Jets in February.

"I ain't talked to Aaron since he left, so wish him the best this season," Wilson said. "Yeah, but we ain't chopped it up since he left."

They will be on the same field Sunday at MetLife Stadium, where the Jets and Steelers meet in the season opener.

Despite impressive production, Wilson and Rodgers clashed at times last season, according to multiple sources. The midseason trade for Davante Adams, a close friend of Rodgers, altered the passing-game dynamic. Adams had 25 more targets than Wilson over their 11 games together. The Jets finished 5-12 in a season marred by dysfunction.

"It just started changing, especially when Davante got there," one source close to the situation said. "It really changed, but it was changing before that, [Rodgers] and Garrett not being on the same page and Aaron getting frustrated, then Garrett getting frustrated."

Things worked out well for Wilson, who signed a four-year, $130 million extension before training camp. He also is reunited with his college quarterback, Justin Fields, who starred at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020.

They might not be texting buddies, but Wilson said some positive things about Rodgers.

"I got the opportunity to play with a living legend in this game," Wilson said. "Every day, I got to learn something. I tried to go about it the right way and always make sure I was being a sponge. I can't even -- it's hard to put into words exactly what I took away from those experiences.

"Sitting next to him and hearing the way he talks about ball, I learned a lot as far as the way things went. ... When it came to Sundays, we didn't play our best football and that's what it was. But we have another opportunity to make right on that, starting on Sunday."

In Pittsburgh, Rodgers was unusually tight-lipped Wednesday, declining to say if he keeps in touch with former teammates and how he feels about facing the Jets.