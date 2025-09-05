Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles standout defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys before the first play from scrimmage.

There was an injury delay following the opening kickoff for Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren, who remained on the ground for several minutes. During that time, Carter and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got face-to-face. Cameras showed Carter spit on Prescott as the two began to separate.

Carter was tossed six seconds into the NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct, and the Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty.

The Cowboys proceeded to go right down the field and score a touchdown on their six-play opening drive, which was capped by a 1-yard TD rush by Javonte Williams.

Carter, 24, is considered one of the best defensive tackles in the game. He had 4.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss to help lead the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last season.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.