Stephen A. Smith explains why he doesn't believe any AFC team can defeat Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs during the regular season. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

After a down-to-the-wire season-opening game between the Eagles and Cowboys, Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season continues on Friday from Brazil.

It's another divisional clash at the beginning of the season, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo. For the Chiefs, the standard and goals are simple: Make it back to the Super Bowl and avenge last season's loss on the game's biggest stage. The Chargers are looking to build on a solid first season by head coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the team to an 11-6 record in 2024 before a loss in the wild-card round.

The Chargers will need to overcome recent history to head back stateside 1-0 -- per ESPN research, the Chiefs' 0.864 winning percentage against Los Angeles since 2014 is tied with the Packers (vs. the Bears) and Patriots (vs. the Jets) for the best win percentage by a team against a divisional opponent over that span. Kansas City has also won six consecutive games in the month of September, the longest active streak in the NFL.

Can Kansas City get off on the right foot in its quest for a third Super Bowl ring in four seasons? Or will Los Angeles open the season with a win and make an early statement in the AFC West?

Follow along all night for sights and sounds from São Paulo, as well as live updates and highlights from Chiefs-Chargers in Brazil: