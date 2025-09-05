Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu is doubtful for Sunday's opener at the Jacksonville Jaguars after undergoing an emergency appendectomy 12 days ago.

Ekwonu went through limited drills Friday for the first time since the procedure. Either Yosh Nijman or Brady Christensen will start barring a change in the status of Ekwonu, the sixth pick of the 2022 draft.

"We're just going to have to keep taking it day by day," coach Dave Canales said of Ekwonu. "With how short of a window we had ... he takes leaps every day. Every day he does a little bit more. We've just got to take it all the way to the game."

Also, backup cornerback Damarri Mathis will undergo season-ending surgery for an ACL injury suffered Wednesday.