Open Extended Reactions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen is pretty much like everyone else when it comes to Travis Hunter: He can't wait to see the second overall pick play on both sides of the ball.

"It has been fun," Coen said Friday of preparing Hunter to play cornerback and wide receiver. "It really has, man. It's going to be cool to see it on Sunday."

Coen said the Jaguars will finalize the plan for how much Hunter will play against the Carolina Panthers within the next 24 hours but added that it's important they be flexible because Hunter missed the second preseason game (none of the starters played in the final preseason game) and four training camp practices because of an upper body injury.

"That's something that we just need to make sure we're aware of and keeping engaged as coaches to make sure that if he's getting a little lost or doesn't know what he is doing on a few things, well, maybe we need to reel it back a little and get him a rest here maybe for a second," Coen said. "Whatever it is, we've got to be flexible. But I thought he's done a really nice job of dedicating himself to the plan on both sides of the ball over the last few days, and he was flying around pretty good today."

Hunter played 364 snaps in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 in the 15 training camp practices in which he participated fully. It was nearly a 50-50 split: 188 on offense and 176 on defense. In 11-on-11 work, Hunter played 173 snaps on offense and 168 on defense.