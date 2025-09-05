Open Extended Reactions

METAIRIE, La -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young will not play against the Arizona Cardinals.

Saints coach Kellen Moore said Young (calf) and offensive guard Trevor Penning (toe) are both out for this weekend.

Defensive back Alontae Taylor, who missed several weeks of the preseason with a groin injury, returned to practice on Wednesday and will play against the Cardinals, Moore said.

Moore said they will take Young's injury week-to-week, although Young did not seem concerned it would be a lingering problem.

"I feel good, very good. I feel good, that's all I'm going to say," Young said on Thursday.

When asked if it the calf injury was a long-term concern, Young said "Hell, no."

With Young out, the likely starters are Carl Granderson and Cameron Jordan at defensive end.