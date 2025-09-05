Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reached agreement with starting cornerback Zyon McCollum on a three-year, $48 million contract extension, agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The deal includes $35.4 million guaranteed and keeps McCollum in Tampa Bay through the 2028 season, the agents said.

Tampa Bay also locked up starting right tackle Luke Goedeke with a four-year, $90 million deal Tuesday, crossing off two major extensions the Buccaneers had hoped to wrap up before the start of the 2025 season.

A fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL draft, McCollum worked his way into a starting role after seeing significant action in 2023, when he started nine regular-season games due to injuries suffered by Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean.

McCollum started all 17 games in 2024, allowing a 57.4% completion rate -- his lowest allowed in three seasons -- with 2 interceptions, 17 pass breakups and 82 tackles.

One of McCollum's most impactful plays of the 2024 season was a third-and-5 pass breakup with 47 seconds to go that not only preserved the Buccaneers' one-point lead over the New Orleans Saints in the season finale -- propelling Tampa Bay to its fourth straight division title -- but also helped Mike Evans secure his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season. McCollum also had a key interception in the Buccaneers' 20-16 upset of the Detroit Lions in Week 2.

In addition to his on-field success, McCollum received the Pro Football Writers of America Tampa Chapter's "Good Guy Award" in 2024 for his cooperation with the local media.