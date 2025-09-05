Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills will be without kicker Tyler Bass for a minimum of four weeks after he was placed on injured reserve Friday.

The move means that veteran Matt Prater, signed to the Buffalo practice squad Thursday, is now set to kick for the Bills in the season opener vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC).

Bass initially was dealing with pelvic soreness during training camp and missed the first two preseason games with the injury. He returned for the third preseason game and made 3 of 4 field goal attempts. The kicker, however, was limited on the team's injury report (left hip/groin) and did not participate in practice Thursday or Friday. Coach Sean McDermott described Bass as dealing with a continuation of his soreness.

Prater took a red-eye to join the team Thursday and kicked for the first time with the Bills on Friday. He most recently spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, making 100% of his field goals and extra points in four games.

In other injury news for Buffalo, starting cornerback Tre'Davious White (groin) is doubtful after not practicing all week, with rookie Dorian Strong likely to start in his place. Cornerback Christian Benford (groin) and wide receiver Keon Coleman (groin) both are set to play without injury designations.