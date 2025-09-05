Dan Orlovsky breaks down why Jalen Hurts played a perfect game in terms of decision-making in the Eagles' season-opening win over the Cowboys. (0:56)

Orlovsky: Jalen Hurts was 'perfect' in win over Cowboys (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles added some edge help with the signing of veteran defensive end Za'Darius Smith Friday.

In a corresponding move, they placed fullback Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve.

Smith, 32, spent time with both the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions last season and posted nine combined sacks and 17 quarterback hits.

Originally a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens, he has also played for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings over 10 seasons, accumulating 69 career sacks.

The Eagles lost Brandon Graham to retirement and Josh Sweat in free agency this past offseason. They signed Joshua Uche and Azeez Ojulari to one-year deals to support starters Nolan Smith Jr. and Jalyx Hunt. Ojulari had a quiet summer and was inactive for the season opener against the Cowboys.

VanSumeren injured his knee on the opening kickoff Thursday and did not return.